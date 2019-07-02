One dead, two injured as wall collapses at under-construction site in Noida Sector 62

A 30-year-old man died and two others were injured when a wall collapsed over them at an under-construction building in Noida’s Sector 62 on Monday morning. The victim was identified as Ram Lakhan, from Shahjahanpur in Uttar Pradesh. The injured persons, Raj Kumar, from Katihar in Bihar, and Veerpal, from Badaun in UP, were admitted to Fortis Hospital in Sector 62. All three had been employed at the site.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9am when the workers were engaged in constructing the foundation of a multi-storey building in Sector 62. They said the contractor had excavated an almost 30-foot deep basement and the men were working on the foundation. There was a wall on the right side and workers had put sand bags to retain it.

Ramesh, one of the workers, said the wall collapsed while the daily-wagers were working and the three were trapped under a huge amount of debris. Other staff and construction workers rushed to the spot to help the victims. They said it took half-an-hour to get the three out from under the rubble. The contractor then informed the police.

The workers said they have been working at the site for six months.

“The company had developed an eight-storey building a few metres away from this site. Next to this building, they were developing another project. No safety measures were undertaken at this site, which led to this incident,” another worker, who did not wish to be identified, said.

A police team rushed the victims to Fortis Hospital, where Ram Lakhan was declared dead on arrival.

“Two other workers were injured and are recuperating at the hospital. They have not given a complaint in this regard,” Pankaj Rai, station house officer of Sector 58 police station said, adding that the identity of the developer and the contractor has not been established yet.

Most company officials fled the spot after the incident. A man, who identified himself as an official of the project concerned, had been deployed at the site.

He stopped media persons from visiting the site and refused to share details.

“The management is extending all support to the victim,” he said.

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 12:18 IST