Online classes, WFH raises computer repair demand, a non-essential service

noida

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 23:01 IST

With most offices giving its employees the option to work from home and educational institutions conducting online classes in light of the ongoing coronavirus disease (Covid-19) crisis, the demand for the purchase and repair of electronics has gone up. However, this continues to remain a non-essential service.

When the three-week lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, the movement of only essential services like groceries, telecommunication, pharmaceuticals, etc. was allowed. Electronics and their maintenance and repair did not make the cut.

However, with daily life now depending on laptops and computers due to the current situation, people are facing problems.

“There are four of us at home. My wife and I work on laptops provided to us by our offices and have a spare one. From April 1, both my children started their online classes. They are in different classes but their online sessions are at the same time. I needed another system but nothing was available in the market or even online. Luckily, a friend who owns an electronics showroom in Nehru Place, Delhi, could help me with a second-hand system. The four of us now work on four laptops,” said Deepak Kumar Jha, a resident of sector 77.

People have also complained about the increased load on the internet services but as telecommunication is a part of essential services, those issues have been resolved.

“My wife and daughter are both working on one shared laptop. My daughter had to start a new job but the lockdown was announced before she could join so she never received the office equipment. Now she has to manage with what we have at home. They both have conference calls which put pressure on the bandwidth, making the system slower. But right now there is no other option,” said Rajiva Singh, a resident of Sector 50.

Vendors said that they started seeing a spike in the repair complaints as soon as organisations started going for the work-from-home option, which was days before the lockdown was announced.

“There was a sudden rise in those requests. Another spike came around when schools and colleges started there classes in March-end and the beginning of April. But by then we could not help out people as the movement of our technicians is restricted. There is nothing we can do about the various requests for maintenance and repairs that are coming in daily,” said Gaurav Kumar Seth, the owner of a maintenance lab in Sector 59.

Even though they are not on the essential services list, laptops and other such electronics have become a necessity in today’s scenario.

“Computer repair and maintenance are not on the list of essential services. However, the UP government has put a provision in place that if a demand for a particular service arises, it can be taken into consideration. So far no major requests have come in but if they do, we can consider them,” said Anil Kumar, deputy commissioner, industries, Gautam Budh Nagar.