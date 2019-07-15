Operation Clean: Noida Police arrest 20 persons with 15kg of narcotics

At least 20 persons were arrested and nearly 15 kg narcotics of various types were seized by the Noida police on Saturday night from across the district under an Operation Clean drive which lasted almost for four hours.

Saturday’s operation was the thirteenth edition under Operation Clean and was aimed at controlling narcotics supply, police said. The senior superintendent of police(SSP) had started Operation Clean under which the police focusses on one major issue ailing the citizens.

Police had identified 58 ‘sensitive’ spots across the district. “Operation 13 focused on schools, colleges and other educational institutions where the use of drugs or their distribution may be rampant,” SSP Vaibhav Krishna said.

While 11 people were arrested from the Greater Noida area, under the jurisdiction of six police stations, nine were arrested from the city area that falls under jurisdictions of four police stations. A total of 7.5 kg marijuana, 1.31 kg hash and 5.8 kg other narcotics (doda) were seized by the police in the drive that started around 6.30 pm and went on till 10 pm.

Police officers said that as each arrested person allegedly supplied drugs at different rates, it was difficult to determine the exact worth of the seized drugs.

Police said during the operation, officers themselves pretended to be customers or people who used drugs when the arrests were made.

“Our officials were placed at all the identified spots in plainclothes. None of the suspects is a student, although the suspects do have contact with some students. The contact is sometimes established through social media but primarily through the tobacco kiosks and vends in these areas,” the SSP said.

He further said in some cases the dealers also made contacts with their consumers through food joints and canteens in these institutions. Police are working on identifying how the nexus operates and due action will be taken on all fronts, Krishna said.

All the suspects were booked under relevant sections of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Meanwhile, the police is also trying to identify the role of any security guards in these institutions that may be involved and will take action accordingly, he added.

On Saturday, police seized 49 vehicles— under twelfth edition of Operation Clean— for allegedly having a fake or faulty registration number plates.

First Published: Jul 15, 2019 12:51 IST