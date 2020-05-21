e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / PG residents allege harassment by landlord over rent

PG residents allege harassment by landlord over rent

noida Updated: May 21, 2020 23:29 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
Hindustantimes
         

Residents of a paying guest accommodation in Sector 66 have alleged that they are being harassed by the landlord for rent even though the facilities he promised have stopped working.

The residents took to social media to express their displeasure at the situation.

“We request the UP government to protect us. We are nearly 100 people living in sector 66. We are being mentally disturbed again and again for the rent and we are being asked for extra money even though the kitchen has been closed for a month (sic),” read one such tweet.

Residents have also uploaded photos of the empty kitchen. A majority of the group is from Kerala. They have alleged that they have been stuck there without any help or food.

“Last month they asked us for extra money saying that the price of commodities has gone up. Most of us paid the increased amount but the kitchen has been non-functional ever since. Then this month the owner kept harassing us for rent even though we are not receiving any of the promised facilities,” Shubham Singh, a resident of the PG, said.

He said that the owner even told them that the new rent cycle would begin from the 20th of every month.

“There were almost 100 of us here, but now we are down to around 50. More of us are leaving the place. I will also shift soon as we are not even getting food here. The owner doesn’t live here and even the caretaker left weeks ago,” Singh said.

Residents said that they hope officials take cognizance of the matter even though a call to the police earlier had not yielded any help.

“We have reports of a caretaker from the area who had fled. We will check if this is the same establishment. So far, no complaints have come to us but we will look into the matter,” Anil Kumar Singh, station house officer, Phase 3 police station, said.

Several attempts to reach the owner of the PG accommodation failed.

top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In