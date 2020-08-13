e-paper
Rain in Noida and Ghaziabad pulls down mercury by 7 degrees, more in store, says weatherman

Rain in Noida and Ghaziabad pulls down mercury by 7 degrees, more in store, says weatherman

noida Updated: Aug 13, 2020 22:43 IST
Noida: and adjoining Ghaziabad saw a decent amount of rainfall since Wednesday night, bringing a day-long relief from warm and humid days as mercury fell by over seven degrees over the past 24-hours.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Noida saw an estimated rainfall of 6.3 mm, Greater Noida saw 7.6 mm while Ghaziabad saw 26.5 mm rainfall. The rainfall below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5mm is heavy.

The rain deprived cities are, however, continuing to see rainfall deficits. The IMD predicts that rain will continue for a few days.

“We can categorise the rainfall as good for overall NCR. There were chances of high rainfall recently due to favourable weather conditions but that has passed. Yet, the region will see moderate to light rainfall for three to four days and the mercury will remain under the season’s average as well. The rains will, however, will be patchy and not regular or uniform as it was on Thursday,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

He added that the monsoon line of trough – a low pressure line that causes rains – is currently passing over Haryana and is around 150 kms from south of Delhi-NCR, making weather favourable for moderate rainfall in Noida and Ghaziabad for next three days.

“The region will see rain but no heavy rains are predicted for this week. Temperatures will hover around 30-32 degrees Celsius for next three-four days and humidity will remain high around 80-90%,” Srivastava added.

On Thursday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 28.9 degrees Celsius, five notches below the season’s average, against 36.8 degrees a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 24.5 degrees Celsius against 27.4 degrees Celsius a day earlier.

The day also saw high humidity which oscillated between 00 to 94%, dropping slightly as the day folded.

A few places in the city also saw water logging as well but no major snarls were reported. Water logging was seen at certain areas including the cut towards Delhi at DND expressway, parts of Bhangel in Noida during morning hours.

