Rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh, more likely on Wednesday

noida

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:02 IST

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, while some locations in the eastern part of the state received heavy showers, the MeT department said.

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, also occurred at some places in the state.

Rain or thundershower is very likely at most places in the state from Wednesday to Friday, the MeT department said.