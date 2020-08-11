e-paper
Rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh, more likely on Wednesday

Rain lashes parts of Uttar Pradesh, more likely on Wednesday

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, also occurred at some places in the state.

noida Updated: Aug 11, 2020 16:02 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Arpan Rai
Lucknow
A car passes through a heavily waterlolgged stretch at Sector 44, in Noida.
         

Very heavy rainfall occurred at isolated places in western Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday, while some locations in the eastern part of the state received heavy showers, the MeT department said.

According to the meteorological department, light to moderate rainfall and thunderstorm, accompanied with lightening, also occurred at some places in the state.

Rain or thundershower is very likely at most places in the state from Wednesday to Friday, the MeT department said.

