Region likely to witness heavy rainfall from Wednesday

noida

Updated: Aug 25, 2020 23:10 IST

Noida and Ghaziabad are likely to experience another spell of moderate to heavy rainfall from Wednesday evening, according to forecasts from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to the weather analysts, the rains will last at least till Friday and are likely to be as intense as the downpour that marred Noida and Ghaziabad last week. The IMD added that the rainfall may lead to disruption of traffic flow in the two cities with many major roads expected to be inundated in the next two days.

“The low-pressure monsoon line of the trough is moving towards Delhi-NCR region and there are chances of convergence of favourable monsoon winds over the region over the next three days(starting Wednesday). Due to such favourable weather conditions, the rainfall activities are likely to increase over the entire region including the NCR and western Uttar Pradesh that includes Noida and Ghaziabad. There are high chances of moderate to heavy rainfall over the next three days. The major rainfall activity is likely to happen on Thursday. The rainfall will, however, not cease and continue for some more days,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD. “Heavy rains also could lead to water-logging in low lying areas, street and roads in the two cities. It’s advisable to check traffic congestion before stepping outside,” he added.

The rainfall below 15mm is considered light, between 15 and 64.5 mm is moderate and above 64.5mm is heavy.

The low-pressure monsoon line which leads to the rains in the region oscillates around north-west India. According to the IMD, while it’s moving towards Delhi-NCR, there are also chances of convergence of moist easterly winds from the Bay of Bengal and south-westerly winds from the Arabian sea. The cumulative effect of the convergence and monsoon trough over NCR, like last week’s heavy rainfall, is likely to cause rainfall, the IMD official said.

Till Tuesday, Gautam Budh Nagar had witnessed an average daily rainfall (starting June 1) of 65.3mm (34.2 mm till Thursday last week) against an expected 404.2 mm, putting the district at an 85% deficit. The neighbouring Ghaziabad district has experienced an average daily rainfall of 165.9mm— a 59% deficit.

Meanwhile, the maximum temperatures are likely to hover around 30 degrees in the next few days, officials said.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 32.2 degree Celsius, against 34.2 degrees Celsius a day earlier. The minimum temperature was at 25.8 degrees Celsius against 26.2 degrees a day earlier. The humidity levels oscillated between 74% and 85%.

Meanwhile, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Tuesday recorded an air quality index (AQI) of 47, on a scaled of 0 to 500, in Noida. This so far this year, has been the second time when the city experienced air quality in the ‘good’ category. The first time the city breathed ‘good’ air was on Saturday.