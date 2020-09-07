Registration department to seize 19 properties for stamp duty evasion

noida

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 23:46 IST

The Gautam Budh Nagar stamp and registration department have decided to seize 19 properties which had claimed waivers on stamp duties to set up industrial units, but failed to establish the same in the past three years. Officials said that these units had claimed waivers and paid bank guarantees of the equal amount of stamp duties however, they failed to set up a factory/company while also getting the bank guarantee released.

SK Tripathi, assistant inspector general (registration), Gautam Budh Nagar, said that the Uttar Pradesh government provides exemptions on stamp duty to certain industrial units as per the Infrastructure & Industrial Investment Policy 2012. “According to the policy, industrial units related to information technology, biotechnology, agro processing, food processing, food parks, solar energy or alternative sources of energy and BPO call centres will be provided 100% exemption from stamp duty in the state. There are some other fields in which the government gives 50% or less exemption in stamp duty. As per the guidelines, these units need to be operational within three years of the land being allotted,” he said.

Tripathi said the allottees need to submit a bank guarantee of the same amount equal to stamp duty for three years. “We have found that some people have not developed their industrial units, while they have got their bank guarantee released. We will seize the properties of 19 such allottees and recover the stamp duty,” he said.

Tripathi said that about Rs 16 crore stamp duty would be due against these allottees.

Sudhir Shrivastava, vice president, Noida Entrepreneurship Association (NEA), said some allottees sometimes fail to develop their units. “We have also seen that the allottees sometimes do not get the land developed. The officials need to investigate in what circumstances the units were not developed and then they can take action,” he said.

The district stamp and registration department did not change circle rates this year as the real estate sector is facing a slump and has been hit hard by the Covid-19 outbreak and the lockdown. There were zero registrations in April this year.