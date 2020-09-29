Residents allege ‘vandalism’ in Noida high-rise

noida

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 00:01 IST

Unidentified men allegedly destroyed a temporary partition between two phases of a society in Sector 45 on Sunday evening damaging a few vehicles.

The incident was reported from Amrapali Sapphire society.

“The two phases of the society,1 and 2, are only partially complete, and phase 2 of the society has even fewer number of flats ready. However, the two phases had a temporary partition, mostly made out of tin sheets and bamboos, between them. This partition was mostly for the safety of the residents, and also to keep the entrances of the two phases separate,” said Ravikant Srivastava, secretary, apartment owner’s association of the society

He said that on Sunday, a few vandals destroyed the partition and created a lot of ruckus in the society. “The partition was brought down damaging a few vehicles in the process. We immediately reported the incident to the police,” said Srivastava. He further said that there are some “anti-social elements” who want to create tension in the society through vandalism and hooliganism for their “own vested interests”.

“The matter is mostly internal, but we had visited the spot and are keeping an eye on the situation,” said Azaad Singh Tomar, station house officer, Sector 39 police station. The police have not received any formal complaints so far.

Srivastava added that the destroyed partition leaves the residents more vulnerable to the entry of outsiders through phase 2. Noida police had also arrested two men for theft of construction material from the society last week. The suspects had entered through phase 2, said the police