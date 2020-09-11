e-paper
Respite from heat likely in two days

noida Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:02 IST
HT Correspondent
There may be some respite from the soaring mercury over the weekend, the weather department has said.

With no rain, dry weather conditions dominate most of north-west India, including western Uttar Pradesh.

According to the weather analyst, the region may start receiving easterly winds from Saturday night to Sunday onwards which will bring the mercury down marginally. However, the mercury may drop by three to four degrees only after September 15 with high some chance of rains.

“The region is receiving hot and dry weatherly winds and the rainfall activities have also stopped. It is not just in the national capital region but the rest of north-west India as well. With clear skies, the temperatures have soared too. We can expect light rains only after September 15. The easterly winds will reach the region in next two days, which will bring moisture and start showing their effect, however, the temperatures will fall by three to four degrees a day after by September 14,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre.

The Friday’s maximum temperature was recorded at 37.8 degrees Celsius, four degrees above the season’s average, against 36.4 degrees a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26 degrees Celsius, against 25 degrees a day earlier.

The humidity oscillated between 77 to 47 percent, with day getting drier towards the afternoon.

“The temperatures may marginally drop by next 24 to 48 hours due to the moist and comparatively cold easterly winds due to a low pressure area being built over the Bay of Bengal. Though the temperatures will begin to fall but so will the humidity rise. There are high chances of rains after September 15, with a maximum probability between September 17 to 18,” said Mahesh Palawat, director, private weather forecasting agency Skymet.

