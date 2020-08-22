Resurfacing of Noida-Greater Noida Expressway likely to begin next month

noida

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 23:33 IST

The Noida authority plans to start resurfacing work on Noida-Greater Noida Expressway, which connects Delhi with the Yamuna Expressway, next month.

Authority officials said four firms have been shortlisted for undertaking the resurfacing work on the 25-km long expressway and repair work is expected to start in September, after a delay of six months, once the authority selects one of the firms for the job.

In October 2019, the authority had floated a tender to a hire private agency to resurface the stretch which connects Noida with Greater Noida. The process to hire a private firm was to be finished by March following which the work was supposed to start. However, the hiring process was disrupted in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, officials said.

“A total of ten firms had submitted applications for the project and four of them have qualified for it. We now hope that the process to finalise one firm will be completed at the earliest so that the resurfacing work can start next month. We will resurface the expressway with a ‘hot-in-place’ technique that recycles already used material,” said Rajiv Tyagi, general manager, Noida authority.

Around ₹69 crore would be spent on resurfacing the six-lane expressway using the ‘hot-in-place’ technology.

The Noida authority has decided to resurface the e-way during the afternoon in a manner that does not disturb the flow of traffic. The authority will not resurface the road during peak hours in the mornings and evenings as it will lead to traffic congestion, said officials.

Many commuters, residents had been complaining about the expressway’s condition and the inconvenience it causes them.

“The Noida-Greater Noida Expressway is a crucial link not only between Noida and Greater Noida but also for those, who travel from Delhi towards Agra and other areas via the Yamuna Expressway. The Noida authority must repair the cracks and potholes promptly without wasting much time. The commuters have been facing issues for a long time,” said PS Jain, president, confederation of Delhi-NCR RWAs (CONRWA), an umbrella body of RWAs.

According to the Noida traffic police, over 1.5 lakh motorists use the Noida-Greater Noida expressway daily and on average, two to three fatal accidents (excluding minor ones that go unreported) occur monthly over it due to numerous reasons.

The Noida authority had in January, 2019 hired Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to survey the expressway to make it safe and smooth for motorists. CRRI in its report had said that resurfacing was crucial to offer a smooth flow of traffic on the busy expressway.

“The authority has decided not to increase the level of this expressway. We will first remove the top layer of the road and mix the building material with bitumen to resurface it in order to keep the surface level the same,” said Tyagi.

Resurfacing work on the expressway was last done in 2018 and is usually taken up every two years.