Security guard assaulted for stopping men from drinking in public

noida

Updated: Sep 30, 2020 23:37 IST

As 33-year-old night security guard working in Sector 51 was allegedly assaulted by five men when he tried to stop them from drinking alcohol publicly in the neighbourhood.

The incident was reported from gate number 4 of the sector where the guard was on duty along with two other staff.

According to the victim, who wished to remain anonymous, the incident was reported at 1.15 am when a red Swift car, bearing a Delhi registration number, stopped at the gate.

“They started questioning me asking why the other gates of the sector were closed. It seems they had been driving for a while in the area and wanted to go to the main road. They were drinking in the car,” the guard said.

When they were told that the gates remain closed at night, the men started abusing the guard. They searched him, hoping to find keys and assaulted him with a stick.

“The guard then told them that they were under CCTV surveillance. From the footage, it is clear that after that, they backed off while threatening him and two other guards who came to help him,” said Sanjeev Kumar, general secretary, residents welfare association, Sector 51.

He said the cameras captured the vehicle number and the owner’s details had been found.

“The security system in the city shows a huge lapse that needs to be addressed. It was only the threat of CCTVs that had the men leaving the area without causing too much damage. People are not safe in residential areas. Senior police officials should take cognisance of the matter and improve police patrolling,” said Kumar.

A complaint was filed with police.

“We will look into the case and take necessary legal action,” said Sudhir Kumar, station house officer, sector 49 police station.