Seven inspectors, nine sub-inspectors transferred in Gautam Budh Nagar

noida

Updated: Sep 14, 2020 00:26 IST

In a major reshuffle, the Gautam Budh Nagar police on Sunday transferred seven inspectors and nine sub-inspectors including in-charges or station house officers(SHOs) of 11 police stations in the district.

The police said that the reshuffling will aide better policing in the district.

Alok Singh, police commissioner Gautam Budh Nagar, said the shakeup is part of administrative reshuffling taken up for various reasons. “The reshuffle has been made for a more responsive team. This is also to ensure accountability for non-performance by some police person,” he said.

The police station in-charges or SHOs of Sector 24, Ecotech 3, Dadri, Phase2, Jarcha, Kasna, Ecotech 1, Rabupura, Badalpur, Sector 58, and Sector 49 have been transferred.

In the last two weeks, some severe crimes were reported from the jurisdictions of some of the police stations where the restructuring kicks in immediately.

The Badalpur police have so far failed to make any arrests in the murder of a 45-year-old Delhi-based cab driver Aftab Alam. On the night of September 6, Alam was attacked allegedly by three unidentified passengers following which he succumbed to his injuries at a private hospital in Greater Noida.

In the jurisdiction of Sector 58 police station area, a 24-year-old B.Tech student Akshay Kalra was severely assaulted when he tried to resist a car robbery outside his house in Noida Sector 62 on September 2. Kalra succumbed to his injuries two days later in a private hospital. The Noida police is yet to make a headway in the case.

In Dadri police station area, on Monday, three suspects—Jamshed, Shoeb and Waseem— had allegedly stabbed a local resident, one Sheru Bhati, to death in Chithera village. Local residents had later held a panchayat demanding arrests and compensation to the deceased’s kin. Two suspects, Jamshed, Shoeb were arrested Friday and Waseem on Saturday.

As part of the reorganisation, seven inspectors have been transferred: Rameshwar Kumar, SHO, Sector 24 police station is the new SHO of Ecotech 1 police station; Anita Chauhan, SHO, Ecotech 3 police station has been transferred as SHO Noida Phase 2 police station; Dinesh Kumar Yadav, SHO, Dadri is now SHO, Rabupura; Farmood Ali Pundir, SHO Phase 2 has been posted at the police commissioner’s office; Vivek Trivedi, public relations offcer (PRO) Noida police is now SHO, Kasna police station; Bhuvnesh Kumar Sharma, inspector, police headquarters has been transferred as SHO, Ecotech 3; Rajveer Singh Chauhan, inspector, IT Cell is now SHO Dadri police station.

Nine sub-inspectors now have new roles: Anil Kumar, in-charge, Jarcha police station is now in-charge Sector 58 police station; Prabhat Dixit, in-charge, Kasna police station is now in-charge, Sector 24 police station; Arun Kumar, in-charge Ecotech 1 has been transferred to the crime branch; Vineet Kumar, in-charge Rabupura police station has been sent to crime branch; Patneesh Kumar, in-charge, Badalpur has been transferred to the crime branch; Shahvez Khan, in-charge, Sector 58 has been made in-charge star 2 team; Dharmendra Sharma, in-charge Sector 49 is now in-charge Badalpur; Sudhir Kumar, who worked at the police commissioner’s office is now in-charge Sector 49, and Shyam Sunder, police check post-in-charge, Mamoora is now in-charge Jarcha police station.

Love Kumar, additional commissioner of police (law and order) Gautam Budh Nagar, maintained the transfers are part of routine reshuffling. “Some of these policemen had been serving at one place for over a year, and hence they were deployed elsewhere. We have worked out some serious cases including the murder in Dadri among others in the last week. We are also working on other cases including the taxi driver’s murder in Badalpur, and Akshay Kalra’s murder in Sector 62. These cases would be solved soon,” he said.