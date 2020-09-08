e-paper
Home / Noida / SI suspended over lapses in missing person case

SI suspended over lapses in missing person case

noida Updated: Sep 08, 2020 23:22 IST
Tanmayee Tyagi
Tanmayee Tyagi
         

A sub-inspector with the sector 39 police station was suspended for alleged negligence in a missing person’s case.

Heavy vehicle driver Vishal Yadav (21), a resident of sector 17, had gone missing since August 17. According to police, his family had informed sub-inspector (SI) Pawan Kumar the same day, but a missing person’s report was registered only on August 20.

The Bisrakh police, meanwhile, found a body on national highway-9 (NH-9) on August 18. An autopsy concluded that it was a death by accident and the body was cremated on August 21, said a police officer privy to the case.

It was only on September 5 that the body was identified to be that of Yadav’s when police showed them photographs of the body that matched his description.

“Had SI Pawan Kumar, done his job properly, the family might have found out earlier itself that the victim had been killed. He was negligent in his duty which is why he was suspended. He should have immediately filed a report and started looking for the victim. If he had been proactive, then the body could have been identified sooner and the family could have got some much needed ,” said deputy commissioner of police, zone 1, Rajesh S.

Thought the family did not file a formal complaint, police suspect foul and are conducting a probe.

“We are questioning a few people,” said a police officer.

