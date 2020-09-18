Spl task force arrests four who used forged papers to obtain 32 credit cards

noida

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 23:43 IST

The Noida special task force (Noida STF) on Friday arrested four suspects allegedly involved procuring credit cards using forged documents. Officers said the gang allegedly used the credit cards to their limit and then dumped the cards. The suspects were identified as Jitendra Gulati, Triloki Nath, Kapoor Singh, residents of Rohini; and Kuldeep Singh, a resident of Jahangirpuri in Delhi.

Raj Kumar Mishra, additional superintendent of police, Noida STF, said that on September 11, Shailendra Kumar, the manager of a private bank, had filed a complaint at the Sector 20 police station alleging credit card fraud.

The manager had informed police that a customer of the bank had informed them that though he had never availed of the credit card facility, a credit amount was reflecting in his account. The bank conducted an internal inquiry and found that the suspects had allegedly got at least 32 such credit cards using forged documents. A complaint was filed to the Uttar Pradesh STF in this regard.

Sector 20 police registered a case against unknown suspects under Section 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record), Section 468 (forgery), and Section 420 (cheating) of IPC.

Mishra said that the STF team on Friday received information about suspects’ movement near Film City on Friday. “The police stopped a Maruti Swift Dzire in which the four suspects were travelling. During checking, police seized ₹6.23 lakh cash, seven gold biscuits weighing 44 grams, 16 swipe machines, six credit cards, nine debit cards, eight PAN cards, eight Aadhar cards, one voter ID, and three mobile phones from their possession,” he said. The police seized the car as well as a Nissan Terrano from their hideout in Delhi.

Officers said during interrogation, Gulati allegedly revealed that he worked as a property dealer in Delhi where he came in contact with the three others. “They used to forge documents and get credit cards from different banks. A person named Mukesh Juneja helped them in this racket,” Mishra said. The suspects used to pretend to be employees of a leading IT firm in Noida and easily convince the credit card vendors to issue the cards. The complainant informed STF that the gang had allegedly spent about ₹1.5 crore in the last one year via credit cards.

Raj Kumar Mishra, additional superintendent of police, Noida STF, said the gang was allegedly also involved in hawala transactions. He said initially, the gang allegedly used the credit cards for shopping. “However later, they got to know that shopping may land them in trouble as their images would be captured in CCTV cameras. They then roped in the fifth suspect – Juneja – who deals in hawala transactions,” he said.

Mishra said Juneja allegedly used to use these cards on his swipe machines and transfer the amount in his own bank account on a commission of 3-5% . “Juneja used to give them cash after the transaction,” Mishra said.

Officials said the gang had been active since 2011. Police said Gulati has been arrested twice by the Delhi Police in the past. “We have seized valuables worth ₹40 lakh and also identified two apartments worth₹60 lakh purchased with illegal money. We have also freezed ₹18 lakh in their bank accounts,” Mishra said.

The four persons were produced in court and sent to judicial custody. Police have launched a search for Juneja.