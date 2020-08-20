Swachh Survekshan 2020: Noida cleanest city in UP, bags 25th spot countrywide

noida

Noida has been ranked as the cleanest city in Uttar Pradesh with a population of less than 10 lakh under the Swachh Survekshan 2020, the Central government’s annual survey, announced on Thursday.

Noida also bagged the 25th spot, in the category of cities with a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh, in the survey held by the union ministry of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) under Swachh Bharat Mission. This is a considerable improvement from last year when the city bagged the 150th position on the national level in the category.

The city, which ranked 15th in the state last year, scored 4433.22 out of 6000 points in the 2020 cleanliness survey.

The Noida authority, which is primarily responsible of taking care of infrastructure development and the civic work in the city, said it is taking necessary measures to perform even better in the 2021 survey.

“It is a good jump for Noida rising up to the 25th rank in the country from the 150th position it secured last year. We feel that we can perform even better in the future. We have taken multiple steps to make Noida the best city in terms of cleanliness,” said Ritu Maheshwari, chief executive officer, Noida authority.

Authority officials said Noida performed well on citizens’ feedback securing 25th spot out of 382 cities that competed in the category (cities with a population between 1 lakh and 10 lakh).

The Swachhta survey results were delayed in wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Noida authority officials. The survey, which covered 4,242 cities and saw the participation of nearly 1.87 crore citizens, was completed in 28 days.

Earlier in June 2020, Noida had got a 3-star rating city in a survey of garbage free cities (GFC), also conducted by the Central government under the Swachh Survekshan 2020. Under the (MoHUA), a seven-star rating is the highest, conferred to the city with a perfect waste management system.

Noida has around 165 sectors and 65 villages, where daily 900 metric tonnes of waste is produced. The Noida authority started collecting waste door-to-door with the help of 250 vehicles and 21 compact machines which crush waste for its easy transportation in 2018 when the authority started participating in the cleanliness survey seriously. Noida was at the 324th spot in the 2018 ranking and failed to make serious improvements even in 2019 as well.

“Initially, there was some error in uploading the data on the city’s efforts in the Swachhta survey. As a result, we could not perform well in the initial rounds. However, we feel Noida is far better than many other cities in terms of cleanliness,” said Maheshwari.

“In the last two years, the Noida authority has taken some steps on handling garbage, collecting waste door-to-door, and waste management. Noida could have performed much better in ranking if the authority had taken these measures much earlier,” said PS Jain, president, confederation of Delhi-NCR RWAs (CONRWA), an umbrella body of residents’ welfare associations (RWAs).

Nearly 60 community toilets, 140 public toilets, 10 ‘pink’ toilets and 119 urinals were built by the authority in the city, in the last two years, to discourage people from defecating in the open, said officials. It distributed 20,000 home composting kits, installed 2,000 dustbins at different sites, and focused on reducing, reusing, and recycling waste, they added. A bio-remediation plant at Mubarakpur was also set up in Sector 145 to treat waste the city, spread over 20,000 hectares of area, produces with the aim to perform better in the survey.