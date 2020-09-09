Temperature will rise over the week in Noida, Ghaziabad, predicts IMD

noida

Updated: Sep 09, 2020 23:36 IST

With no rains in the region expected for the next five days, areas including Noida and Ghaziabad will see rise in temperature over the next two days, the weather department said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the skies will remain partly cloudy and there are no chances of rains until September 17. The direct sunlight and lack of moisture in the air due to unfavourable weather conditions will lead to more heat, with the mercury likely to soar by around three degrees.

“Weather conditions for rains are highly unlikely. It’s not just the national capital region or western Uttar Pradesh but entire north-west India. The moisture is also low because there are no favourable easterly winds. Due to this, cloudiness will drop over the region over two-to-three days and mercury will rise,” said Kuldeep Srivastava, head, regional weather forecasting centre, IMD.

He added that while the mercury will rise, the humidity will drop from present 90 to 80% to around 70%.

“The maximum temperatures are likely to spike to 38 degrees Celsius in next two-to-three days. However, respite is likely next week, as there could be light rain showers in the region between September 16 and 18,” Srivastava added.

The region, including parts of Noida and Ghaziabad, saw drizzle towards September 7. Heavy rain, around 70mm, was last seen on August 28. According to weather analysts, though the rainfall is dropping, the withdrawal of the monsoon will be clarified by September 17.

“For now there are no signs of monsoon withdrawal, however, rainfall has dropped in the rest of north-west India. Usually, the withdrawal starts from the second half of September and it starts from Rajasthan. Even in Rajasthan areas, the rainfall has dropped but we will be in clear position to predict monsoon withdrawal by September 16 to 17,” said Srivastava.

On Wednesday, the maximum temperature of the region was recorded at 35.6 degrees, two notches above the season’s average, against 35.3 degrees a day earlier. The minimum temperature was recorded at 26.1 degrees, same as a day earlier. The humidity oscillated between 85 to 61%, with day getting drier towards the afternoon. The air quality of the region has also deteriorated over the past three days, with Wednesday recording an Air Quality Index (AQI), on a scale of 0 to 500, of 119 against 113 on Tuesday both considered ‘moderate’ against ‘satisfactory’ AQI earlier.