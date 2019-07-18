Ten-year-old in Noida hangs himself after father refuses to take him to work

A ten-year-old boy committed suicide by hanging himself from a ceiling fan at his home in Nithari village on Wednesday morning after his father refused to take him along to work.

The body was sent for an autopsy. The boy was a Class four student at a government school and had stayed back home on Wednesday.

According to the police, his father, Shiven Das, works as an e-rickshaw driver while his mother, Rakhi, works as a domestic help in Sector 25 of Noida. The boy was their only child.

“The family said that he was alone at home at the time of the incident. According to the father, when he was leaving for work in the morning, the boy asked him to take him along. However, as it was raining, the father refused and asked the boy to stay back at home. But the boy threatened to kill himself,” said station house officer Rajveer Singh Chauhan of the Sector 20 police station.

To assuage the boy, the father even left some money with him and told him that he would take him along some other day, the police said.

“The mother was out at the time. When she came back home around 11am, she saw that the boy was hanging from a ceiling fan with a noose made from a dupatta, after which she alerted the father,” the station house officer said.

The family brought the boy down and took him to the district hospital where he was declared dead on arrival.

The police were later informed about the incident, the SHO said. “The body was sent for an autopsy and later handed over to the family,” Chauhan said.

Gautam Budh Nagar does not have a dedicated helpline to deal with such situations.

A few major suicide prevention helpline numbers in India are +914066202000 from ‘Roshni’ (in Hyderabad) and +914424640050 from Sneha India Foundation (in Delhi).

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 09:09 IST