Home / Noida / Two injured in accident on Noida Expressway

Two injured in accident on Noida Expressway

noida Updated: Sep 21, 2020 00:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

A 40-year-old man and his 14-year-old son were injured in a hit-and-run case on the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway near Sector 143 on Saturday night.

Victims Mahesh Kumar and his son Shonty were walking towards Pari Chowk when the accident happened. Police said they were able to recover the car’s number plate from the spot.

While boy suffered fractures to his right leg and hand, the man suffered only minor injuries. Both were out of danger, said police They were returning to their home in Chhapraula village in Greater Noida from sector 17 at around 9pm when the incident happened.

Kumar said they were hoping to catch a bus or an autorickshaw back home. “A speeding car tried to overtake another vehicle when it hit my son. It then went on to hit the side barricade of the Expressway. The car’s registration number plate fell, but the driver fled,” he said.

Kumar informed police and a team from Surajpur police station reached the spot and admitted the duo to a private hospital.

Lokesh Chahal, police post in-charge, Sector 143, said, “We have registered an FIR under Section 279 (rash driving) and Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the IPC against unknown driver,” he said. “We are scanning the CCTV footage and also using the registration number plate details to trace the suspect. We will soon arrest the person.”

