Two more COVID-19 cases, total reach 102

noida

Updated: Apr 21, 2020 23:53 IST

Two more cases of Coronavirus disease (Covid-19) were identified in Gautam Budh Nagar on Tuesday taking the total number of cases in the district to 102.

The new cases include a 23-year-old man from Sector 8 slums, where the total number of Covid-19 patients is now 11, and a woman in her 50s from C Block of Sector 19. Both the patients have been admitted at the Sharda Hospital in Greater Noida.

According to the officials, the woman had gone for dialysis at a private hospital in Ghaziabad. She was tested at the same hospital for Covid-19 and her result showed she had contracted the infection.

The Sector 8 patient was found negative in his first test but his second test showed he had been infected, officials said.

Since April 8, officials have shifted hundreds of people from the slums in Sector 8 and 5 to government quarantine centres as a precautionary measure. The step was taken after four persons, with one linked to Ceasefire, tested positive for Covid-19 in the Sector 5 JJ Colony.

Officials fear community spread in areas where there are no resident’s welfare associations and social distancing was not possible because of higher population density, such as the slums.

The exact or direct source of infection is not known in both the cases, officials said, adding that they suspect the 23-year-old Sector 8 resident may have contracted infection from the other patients of the area. Officials are awaiting reports of more people from Sector 8.

“We are in the process of identifying the exact source of infection for the two patients. We suspect the woman may have got infected during her hospital visit. We have taken multiple samples from Sector 8 and 5 to ensure there is no community spread. Most people who were found positive were already under quarantine at the government centers which reduced the chances of virus’ spread,” said a senior health official.

Meanwhile, the district administration and local police are trying to intensify the lockdown in containment zones. According to officials, 70% of the total population of the district is in containment zones (32) as on Tuesday.

On Tuesday, the police department registered seven FIRs and arrested 20 persons for violating Section 144 of the CrPC, which is in place in the district. Around 795 vehicles were checked and 323 fines were issued. Officials have also barricaded 200 check points in the district.

The health department had notified 1,967 travellers, officials had collected 2,362 samples for testing by Tuesday night.

A total of 102 cases have come out positive while 43 have been discharged. Currently, there are 59 active Covid-19 cases in the district.