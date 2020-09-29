Two suspected criminals arrested after separate encounters with police

noida

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 23:48 IST

Two wanted criminals have been arrested after separate encounters in the Gautam Budh Nagar district, the police said on Tuesday.

In the first incident, a 25-year-old wanted criminal was arrested after an encounter with the police in the Knowledge Park area of Greater Noida on Monday night. The police have recovered one countrymade gun, two live cartridges and two stolen mobile phones from his possession. The police have also seized one motorcycle after the gunbattle.

The suspect, identified as Salman who is a native of Agrai Sarai in Bulandshahr, was presently living in a rented accommodation in Sector Beta 2, the police said.

Rajesh Kumar Singh, deputy commissioner of police, Greater Noida, said that the Knowledge Park police received information about movement of two suspected criminals on a motorcycle at 11pm. “A team was deployed at LG Chowk to check the suspects. The police signalled them to stop but they tried to escape after opening fire at the police team,” he said.

The police also opened fire in which Salman was injured in the leg and he was overpowered. “An accomplice riding pillion managed to escape in the darkness. The injured suspect was rushed to a government hospital for medical treatment,” the DCP said.

The suspect was wanted in 10 cases of loot and robbery in Greater Noida, Singh said, adding that he was also carrying a reward of ₹25,000 on his arrest.

In another incident, the Noida Phase 2 police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old criminal wanted in the Gangster Act. The suspect was identified as Fahim Uddin, a resident of Gulaothi in Bulandshahr.

Harish Chander, deputy commissioner of police, Noida Central, said that a police team signalled Fahim to stop the motorcycle for checking but he tried to escape towards Phool Mandi in Phase 2. “The suspect opened fire at the police team. The police chased down the suspect and arrested him after a shootout in which he was injured,” Chander said.

The police recovered a stolen motorcycle, one countrymade gun and one cartridge from his possession.

However, Fahim’s accomplice Sonu managed to escape from the spot, the police said. According to the police, the suspect was wanted in six criminal cases, including fraud, theft, and Gangster Act. Fahim was produced in a court and sent to judicial custody, the police said.