e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 27, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Noida / Under-construction building in Greater Noida catches fire, effort on to control blaze

Under-construction building in Greater Noida catches fire, effort on to control blaze

Under-construction building in Greater Noida catches fire, effort on to control blaze

noida Updated: Sep 27, 2020 15:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A under construction building in Kasna, Greater Noida catches fire.
A under construction building in Kasna, Greater Noida catches fire. (ANI/Twitter)
         

Fire broke out in an under construction building in Kasna area of Greater Noida on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.

Operation to bring the blaze under control is ongoing as fire tenders have reached the spot.

tags
top news
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Indian Army ready for winter endurance test at 5,800 metres on Finger 4 of Pangong Tso against PLA
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
Nadda’s team has 11 leaders from UP as party eyes 2022 state polls
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
‘Your arrangements will take care of all’: Adar Poonawalla praises Modi
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Ladakh local poll boycott call withdrawn after govt assurance
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Govt to celebrate fourth Surgical Strike Day on Monday
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
Aware of studies that claim Covid-19 can affect heart, says Harsh Vardhan
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
China gives ‘unproven’ vaccine to thousands under ‘secrecy’ pact
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Sushant Singh RajputCovid-19 Live UpdatesFarm bills protest LIVERakul Preet SinghCovid-19Covid 19 India TallyBihar Election Schedule Live updatesSP BalasubrahmanyamIPL 2020, KKR vs SRH Live Score

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Noida News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In