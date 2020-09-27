Under-construction building in Greater Noida catches fire, effort on to control blaze
Under-construction building in Greater Noida catches fire, effort on to control blazenoida Updated: Sep 27, 2020 15:50 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Fire broke out in an under construction building in Kasna area of Greater Noida on Sunday, according to news agency ANI.
Operation to bring the blaze under control is ongoing as fire tenders have reached the spot.
