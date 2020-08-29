e-paper
Home / Noida / Unlock 4: Noida Metro services to resume from September 7

Unlock 4: Noida Metro services to resume from September 7

The decision comes after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for “Unlock 4” this evening and allowed metro rail operations in a graded manner.

noida Updated: Aug 29, 2020 21:35 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar
Noida, Uttar Pradesh
The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.(HT file photo)
         

Services of the Noida-Greater Noida Metro rail, which were shut down five months ago amid the Covid-19 outbreak, will resume from September 7, officials said Saturday.

The decision comes after the Union Home Ministry issued guidelines for “Unlock 4” this evening and allowed metro rail operations in a graded manner.

“Aqua Line services will resume as per norms issued by the central government,” Ritu Maheshwari, Managing Director of the Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC), which operated the rail network, told PTI.

The services of the Noida-Greater Noida metro were suspended on March 22 due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The Aqua Line, which connects the twin cities of Noida and Greater Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar, has an average daily ridership of around 25,000 passengers, according to Noida Metro Rail Corporation (NMRC) officials.

India withdraws from multi-nation war games involving China
Unlock 4: Metro rail services from Sept 7; schools, colleges to remain closed
MHA Unlock 4 guidelines: What's open, what remains closed
Pakistani court convicts 3 LeT and JuD leaders, including Hafiz Saeed's brother-in-law
14-year-old daughter of senior railway official shoots mother, teenage brother dead
Trump calls Harris 'not competent' in escalating exchange of attacks
Unlock 4: Schools and colleges to remain closed till Sept 30
Galaxy A71's Quick Switch feature saves Radhika Madan's day [SPONSORED]
