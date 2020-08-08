e-paper
UP CM Adityanath inaugurates 400-bed Covid hospital in Noida

The Covid-19 hospital is expected to begin services with 200 beds initially from Sunday and will have 400 beds in the course of time, the officials said.

noida Updated: Aug 08, 2020 12:14 IST
Press Trust of India | Posted by Anubha Rohatgi
Noida
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath inspects Noida Covid Hospital after its inauguration, Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday inaugurated a dedicated 400-bed government hospital for Covid-19 patients in Noida.

The facility is located in Sector 39 of the city and has come up in association with the Tata Trusts and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, according to officials.

Aditynath also reviewed the facilities in the hospital, which is expected to begin services with 200 beds initially from Sunday and will have 400 beds in the course of time, the officials said.

Gautam Buddh Nagar MP Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh, Dadri MLA Tejpal Nagar, Jewar MLA Dhirendra Singh, District Magistrate Suhas L Y, district’s Covid-19 response officer Narendra Bhooshan and senior government doctors were present during the inauguration.

The chief minister had arrived in Gautam Buddh Nagar on Friday evening to review the district’s preparedness in the fight against Covid-19. The virus has infected over 5,800 people in the district and claimed 43 lives so far, according to official figures.

