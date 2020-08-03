With most deaths in July, increased recoveries bring some relief to Noida

noida

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 00:04 IST

Out of the total Covid-19 cases reported in Gautam Budh Nagar so far, more than half of the people had tested positive for the infection in the month of July alone. According to the data provided by the district health department, with 2,901 people testing positive for the coronavirus disease and 20 people succumbing to it last month, July recorded the maximum number of cases and deaths in a month.

However, among the rising numbers of infections in July, Gautam Budh Nagar found a silver lining with about 2,859 patients being cured/discharged last month—the maximum in a month so far. As many as 5, 531 cases of Covid-19 cases have been reported in the district so far, as per the data by the state control room, out of which as many as 4,502 patients have recovered.

In March this year, the district reported 38 Covid-19 positive cases, which indicates that more than one patient tested positive for the disease per day in a month. According to the district’s health department data, with 100 positive cases reported in April, the daily average rose to more than three patients in that month. As 315 positive cases were reported in May, it was over 10 patients per day. In June, it went to nearly 62 patients per day, with 1,851 positive cases reported in that month. But in July, the average daily positives climbed up to nearly 94 cases.

The district administration said the rising numbers can be attributed to an increase in testing. “We are focusing on containing the infection as well as early treatment of patients. We have increased our testing manifold. Till July 31, samples of over one lakh people were tested, which is one of the highest testing figures for a district in north India,” Gautam Budh Nagar district magistrate Suhas LY said. Till April, sample collection figures in the district were not very huge, he added. “But ever since the number of positive cases started mounting up and the government allotted an adequate number of sampling kits, particularly the rapid antigen kits, the speed of sample collection has accelerated. While in June, we tested around 30,000 samples, nearly 50,000 samples were tested in July,” said the DM.

The DM added that with the increase in testing, the number of infections has definitely gone up, but the positivity rate has come down to nearly 5% in July (from nearly 6.17 in June), which had reached up to 20% in June one day,” he said.

With the case-fatality rate still below 1% in the district, the DM said, the administration has been largely successful in its fight against Covid-19. Till July 31, with a total of 42 deaths (out of 5,205 cases), the fatality ratio stood at nearly 0.80% which came down to 0.77%on August 2 (total 43 deaths).

About the sampling rate, the DM said it is around 1,500 per million per day in the district, which is much higher than other districts in Delhi-NCR. “We shall continue with the intensive screening and testing till the spread of deadly virus ends,” he said.

Chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Deepak Ohri said over 1,500 teams of health department and other volunteers have been conducting surveys in households and identifying high-risk groups, persons with symptoms of Covid-19. “These teams are carrying thermal screening equipment and pulse oximeters for oxygen saturation monitoring. The better we become at comorbidity monitoring and management, the lesser will be our mortality rate,” he said.

Dr Ashutosh Niranjan, the medical superintendent of Sharda hospital also agreed that the surveillance in the district has been ramped up since the beginning of July. “If screening and testing are increased, the number of cases rise initially. But after a certain span of time, the graph of positivity rate starts moving downward and that is why, the district now has a very low fatality rate and a moderate positivity rate,” he said.