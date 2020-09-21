Woman assaulted on the pretext of occult cure for psychological issues

noida

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 23:31 IST

A woman in Rabupura was assaulted allegedly by her woman neighbour on Sunday on the pretext of using “occult powers” to “cure her of psychological issues”.

The incident took place in a village under the Rabupura police station and the woman’s husband approached the police with a complaint.

According to the family, the woman had been suffering from some psychological issues for which she was undergoing medical treatment.

“My wife was already undergoing treatment when a woman neighbour approached my wife and told her that she could help her out with “occult methods”. She took my wife to her house, unmindful of my wife’s objections, and kept her there all tied up,” said the woman’s husband.

He said she was then assaulted with sticks to rid her body of “the evil that had taken hold of her”.

“My wife started screaming for help but the woman started playing loud music to drown out her voice. After a while, I went there and brought my wife home. We rushed her to a nearby hospital as she seemed to be in a poor condition,” he said.

The husband said that evening, he went to confront the neighbour. “Her husband and other family members started using foul language and even threatened me with dire consequences. Other neighbours intervened and saved me after which I approached police,” said Kallan.

Based on his complaint, a case was registered against the woman neighbour, her husband and three other persons at the Rabupura police station under sections 342, 347, 323 and 504 of the Indian Penal Code.

“We have conducted a medical examination for the woman and are on the lookout for the suspects who are on the run at the moment,” said Dinesh Kumar Yadav, station house officer, Rabupura police station.