Work on three new community centres begins in Noida

noida

Updated: Sep 25, 2020 23:34 IST

The Noida authority on Friday started work on three community centres with an aim to provide recreational facilities to residents in Sadarpur sector 43, Hoshiyarpur near sector 51 and Aghapur sector 49.

The Gautam Budh Nagar Member of Parliament Dr Mahesh Sharma, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh and the Noida authority general manager Rajiv Tyagi inaugurated these three projects on Friday.

The authority has sanctioned and started work on these three projects after residents of these neighbourhood demanded for these facilities so that they can organize their community events, parties and wedding functions at reasonable rates, said officials.

“As the work has been started at the site the authority will finish the work in next 18 months so that the residents can start using these facilities in their respective areas. The work on these three projects will be put on fast-track so that it is completed and delivered within the stipulated time frame,” said Rajiv Tyagi general manager of the Noida authority.

The authority will spend Rs76.50 lakh on Aghapur community centre, Rs2.37 crore on Sadarpur sector 43 building and Rs59.60 lakh on community centre building to be built in Hoshiyarpur sector 51 area.

Apart from this the authority also reviewed the progress on an underpass project that is being built near Kondli village at (19.400km distance from zero point) Noida-Greater Noida Expressway. The four-lane underpass of 840 metres length is being built to provide seamless connectivity for the thousands of commuters, who use this stretch.

“In last 2.5 months we have been doing construction on war footing. As a result we have completed 20% of construction work on this project. We feel that the work on this project will be completed even before the deadline if work goes with the same pace,” said Tyagi. The authority has fixed June, 2021 as the completion deadline of the underpass project that has a budget of Rs 44.89 crore.