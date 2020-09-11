Yamuna authority gears up to develop state’s first ‘medical device park’ in Noida

noida

Updated: Sep 11, 2020 23:10 IST

Aimed to assist the Make In India initiative and supply world-class merchandise at an inexpensive price for therapy, Uttar Pradesh’s first ‘medical device park’ will be built in Noida by the Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida). While around 250 acres of land has been identified in Sector 28 close to Yamuna Expressway for this, the Kalam Institute of Health Technology (KIHT), Visakhapatnam, has been assigned to make the detailed project report (DPR) for this park.

Arun Veer Singh, chief executive officer (CEO) of Yeida, said that as per the requisition of the Central government, the authority has sent its application to the state government. “The state will send this application to the Centre before September 27. The Centre, in consent with the Niti Aayog and Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), will check its feasibility, after which the in-principle approval may be given to us,” he said.

He further said that after getting in-principle go ahead from the Centre, Yeida will submit its DPR, which is being made by the scientists at KIHT. “If the Centre approves our proposal, it will give ₹25 crore or 70% of the project cost of setting up of the medical device park, whichever is less. The park will provide necessary infrastructure where companies can easily plug and play. The main reason behind setting up the medical device park is to support the Make in India initiative and provide world-class products at an affordable price for treatment,” he said.

Singh, who is also the CEO of Noida International Airport Limited (NIAL), the nodal agency for the international airport scheduled to come in Jewar, said that if everything goes hassle free, the project will take shape within six months. “What gives us an upper hand is that the proposed site is near to the upcoming airport at Jewar. Its connectivity will certainly attract overseas investors,” he said.

It may be noted here that the government had earlier given approval for setting up four medical device parks in Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Telangana.