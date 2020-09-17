e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 17, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT

Nothing came to me on a silver platter, says Anangsha Biswas

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:26 IST
Deep Saxena
Deep Saxena
Anangsha Biswas
Anangsha Biswas (Sourced)
         

Actor Anangsha Biswas feels that OTT platform has opened a new pathway for talented actors. “There are many actors like me who have talent as their only support and OTT has turned out to be our life-saving platform, offering several well crafted characters to play. Cinema making is a huge undertaking with a lot of money riding on it that’s why many producers think twice before investing on actors who are still in the process of carving a niche for themselves. Whereas, OTT show makers are readily taking chances on good actors who are still striving to make a mark,” said Anangsha over the phone.

The ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Hostages’ actor believes that the industry over the time has become more talent centric, “If you are talented you will get good work. If you are not, you won’t — it’s as simple as that.”

On selection of roles, she said, “If my character is performance based rest does not matter to me. In ‘Mirzapur’ I had just four scenes and didn’t expect to get noticed amid stalwart actors. I took the risk expecting more from the second season. But, the kind of love Zareena got was literally amazing. It gave me maximum exposure.”

For Anangsha size of the role has become is never a priority as long as it’s a strong storyline. “Nothing came to me on a silver platter. So, I had to take risks to move ahead else I wouldn’t have been where I am today. Whatever little I have achieved till day it has been my hard work and probably that is why I am able to express myself easily.”

Though ‘Mirzapur’ was wrapped up in Varanasi but all her scenes were shot in Mumbai. However, this time Anangsha got an opportunity to shoot for a show in Lucknow, “This was my first visit to the city. I really like the architecture and monuments there. And when I got two days break, I travelled all across the place. Luckily, I also got to taste biryani, kebabs and other Awadhi cuisine.”

Anangsha has another connection with city. She was launched by Sudhir Mishra in ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’ (2005) and then got her major break with his OTT debut directorial ‘Hostages’ and its second season in which Mishra is series director. “I was in top 16 of ‘Cinestar Ki Khoj’ (2014) where he was one of the judges. In 2010, I shifted to Mumbai from Kolkata and started with theatre. I did ‘Luv Shuv Chutney Tey Chicken Khurana,’ and then went to Australia for a year for acting studies.”

Next I am going to shoot for a film with Saumitra Singh, director of ‘The Wallet.’ “Because of Covid situation I’m not taking too much work as I believe this year it’s more about survival than anything else.”

top news
Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills
Union minister Harsimrat Badal resigns over Centre’s new farm bills
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘Desist from regulating electronic media’: Centre urges Supreme Court
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
‘It may be a long winter’: Singapore envoy amid India-China tension at LAC
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS in Delhi after five days
Vaccine-maker Moderna releases Covid-19 trial plan
Vaccine-maker Moderna releases Covid-19 trial plan
Safety first, cautions WHO as 172 nations join Covax programme
Safety first, cautions WHO as 172 nations join Covax programme
Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking Covid lawsuits
Wuhan next-of-kin accuse China of blocking Covid lawsuits
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Parliament Monsoon Session LiveIndia Covid-19 TallyCovid-19PM Modi BirthdayKangana Ranaut

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In