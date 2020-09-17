Nothing came to me on a silver platter, says Anangsha Biswas

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 19:26 IST

Actor Anangsha Biswas feels that OTT platform has opened a new pathway for talented actors. “There are many actors like me who have talent as their only support and OTT has turned out to be our life-saving platform, offering several well crafted characters to play. Cinema making is a huge undertaking with a lot of money riding on it that’s why many producers think twice before investing on actors who are still in the process of carving a niche for themselves. Whereas, OTT show makers are readily taking chances on good actors who are still striving to make a mark,” said Anangsha over the phone.

The ‘Mirzapur’ and ‘Hostages’ actor believes that the industry over the time has become more talent centric, “If you are talented you will get good work. If you are not, you won’t — it’s as simple as that.”

On selection of roles, she said, “If my character is performance based rest does not matter to me. In ‘Mirzapur’ I had just four scenes and didn’t expect to get noticed amid stalwart actors. I took the risk expecting more from the second season. But, the kind of love Zareena got was literally amazing. It gave me maximum exposure.”

For Anangsha size of the role has become is never a priority as long as it’s a strong storyline. “Nothing came to me on a silver platter. So, I had to take risks to move ahead else I wouldn’t have been where I am today. Whatever little I have achieved till day it has been my hard work and probably that is why I am able to express myself easily.”

Though ‘Mirzapur’ was wrapped up in Varanasi but all her scenes were shot in Mumbai. However, this time Anangsha got an opportunity to shoot for a show in Lucknow, “This was my first visit to the city. I really like the architecture and monuments there. And when I got two days break, I travelled all across the place. Luckily, I also got to taste biryani, kebabs and other Awadhi cuisine.”

Anangsha has another connection with city. She was launched by Sudhir Mishra in ‘Khoya Khoya Chand’ (2005) and then got her major break with his OTT debut directorial ‘Hostages’ and its second season in which Mishra is series director. “I was in top 16 of ‘Cinestar Ki Khoj’ (2014) where he was one of the judges. In 2010, I shifted to Mumbai from Kolkata and started with theatre. I did ‘Luv Shuv Chutney Tey Chicken Khurana,’ and then went to Australia for a year for acting studies.”

Next I am going to shoot for a film with Saumitra Singh, director of ‘The Wallet.’ “Because of Covid situation I’m not taking too much work as I believe this year it’s more about survival than anything else.”