100 days of Ukraine war: How the war disrupted Indian economic plans

New Delhi: The Indian economy, which is currently facing economic crisis due to supply chain disruption because of Ukraine war, is still resilient.

The proof of its resilience is in its ability to navigate through one-after-another crisis since March 2020 without losing the tag of the fastest growing economy of the world, says a top functionary in the Narendra Modi government who requests anonymity.

The post-pandemic crisis

According to the person, the crisis came year-after-year, in quick succession, but only after the Budget of the ensuing year was presented in the Parliament. Covid-19 pandemic, originated in China, hit India on March 25, 2020, immediately after the Budget 2020-21 was presented. Then, after the 2021-22 Budget, came the second wave of the pandemic. And then came the Russia-Ukraine War on February 24, days after the Union finance Minister presented the 2022-23 Budget in the house.

The trend of successive troubles — caused entirely by external factors — not only devastated the global economies but also hit India hard. But timely interventions and measured fiscal and monetary stimuli saved the economy. When the pandemic hit India in March 2020, the first relief package came for the poor – the ₹1.70 lakh crore Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana (PMGKY) providing free ration to 800 million poor. Interestingly, the scheme continues till date that has saved millions of underprivileged from starvation.

The welfare measures were followed by series of packages (over ₹27 lakh crore) to save the economy, but focus was always on capital expenditure rather than largesse, which could have advanced the inflation situation in India and created an uncontrollable situation. The purpose of the stimulus packages announced subsequently was clear from the name coined by Prime Minister Modi – ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-reliant India) package. The objective was evident – when you don’t have control over global disasters, reduce dependence on external world and produce domestically.

“This package comprises of various long-term schemes/programmes/policies for making the country self-reliant and to create employment opportunities,” an official statement issued by the Union labour ministry said on March 22, 2022.

When Ukraine disrupted plans

While presenting the Budget on February 1 this year, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman sounded sanguine that the worst was over. “The overall, sharp rebound and recovery of the economy is reflective of our country’s strong resilience. India’s economic growth in the current year is estimated to be 9.2%, highest among all large economies,” she said in her Budget speech.

But the worst came to haunt the world in just about three weeks. Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, 2022. The Western nations retaliated with sanctions. Thus, they hit two major global supply chains – fuel and food. As a result, inflation skyrocketed globally and many countries, in Asia and Africa, faced critical shortage of food and fuel.

India’s dilemma

The latest edition of EY Economy Watch, released on May 30 said India is gaining clout in the post-Covid universe. While its immediate challenges relate to an upsurge in global crude prices and significant supply side disruptions, still in comparison with other major economies, India is expected to do well in the short to medium term.

The report expressed confidence in the Indian economy. In comparative terms, India is expected to do well in the short-to medium term. Its projected growth in FY23 is 8.2% as per the IMF and at 7.2% according to the RBI. Even at this lower level, India would be a global growth leader among major economies of the world, it said.

India is in better position, but still vulnerable as it cannot completely isolate itself from the global economy. DK Srivastava, Chief Policy Advisory, EY India said, “India’s growth prospects in FY23 appear to be brighter than most of its peer countries… Even though India currently appears to be a bright spot in the global economy, it may not remain unaffected by the subdued global growth prospects… India’s exports to the US and the European economies may be adversely affected if these economies go into a recession.”

While some large corporations and certain sectors (such as oil and gas exploration and production) in India have benefited from the current global crisis, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) are the worst sufferers as they do not have inventories and cost of inputs are rising every day, making their business unviable.

A third segment, the marginalised majority, are vulnerable, but the free dry ration and now ₹200 per cylinder gas subsidy for 90 million living below the poverty line are keeping them alive in a situation when inflation has surged eight-year high at 7.8% in April 2022, on surging international oil rates and primary commodity prices.

The wholesale price index (WPI) has also jumped to a historic high of 15.1% in April 2022 triggered by inflationary pressures due to the Ukraine war and breakdown of the global supply chain.

The policy measures

The finance minister, on May 21, announced a slew of measures to provide relief to the people from rising inflation that include slashing of central duties on petrol by ₹8 a litre and diesel by ₹6, giving ₹200 per cylinder cooking gas subsidy to 90 million poor households, reducing customs duty on plastic products, iron and steel, and taking measures to ensure availability of cement in adequate quantity.

The Union government reduced central excise duty on auto fuels twice in six months impacting revenues worth ₹2.20 lakh crore. Besides, the Union government is to pay additional fertiliser subsidy of R1.10 lakh crore (total at record ₹2.15 lakh crore), free dry ration costing ₹80,000 crore a year to the poor, which in all probability would be extended beyond September 2022.

Besides, the government tweaked customs duties on several inputs (to make cheaper raw materials available to MSMEs) with an estimated revenue loss of ₹10,000 crore. This is apart from ₹6,000 crore additional expenditure on cooking gas subsidy.

According to officials, the subsidy bills are expected to jump further if global situation does not improve and inflationary pressure continues.

“Although we are in the first quarter of 2022-23 and the budget has some built-in fiscal space to accommodate some of the expenditure, rising expenditure, and no immediate end to the global crisis, necessitates exploring options for generating additional resource generation, if needed,” one finance ministry official said. Additional resource generation could happen by expenditure control and mobilisation of resources through cess and windfall gains tax on sectors that are making huge profit on the basis of sheer luck.