A moving vignette of friendship in 1942

Now, this is not a big story, and you may well wonder why I wanted to share it with you. Because it’s a vignette of a time when Indians and Pakistanis, Hindus and Muslims, Pathans and Tamils were not just friends but brothers-in-arms. Partition has sundered us, politicians regularly stoke the embers to keep the fire alight and, sadly, generations have grown up, not just in ignorance of each other, but taught to dislike and hate. Yet, there was a time when we were one, fought for the same Army and were the closest of friends.

The Friday Times story, written by major general Syed Ali Hamid and published in February 2019, takes this enchanting tale of our four musketeers right to the point where they became famous, powerful, and reached the top of their careers. When Yahya Khan visited Delhi in 1966, as commander-in-chief designate of Pakistan, he was received at the airport by General Kumaramangalam, then the chief of the Indian Army. When Sahibzada Yaqub Khan, as foreign minister of Pakistan, visited Italy, he made a point of meeting the family that had sheltered him and his fellow officers during the war.

A few days later, on a dark night, he slipped and fractured his ankle. The Friday Times says he pleaded with Yaqub Khan to leave him, but the young lieutenant refused. Not surprisingly, they were captured by the Germans and transferred to a camp called Stalag Luft III. Years later, it became famous because it featured in The Great Escape.

At some point, Yahya Khan separated from the others and, after marching 400 km, made contact with an Indian battalion. He arrived with just one shoe! Kumaramangalam and Yaqub Khan continued to seek shelter and sanctuary with Italian families for a few months longer. When they made their break for freedom, Kumaramangalam was gifted a necklace as a good luck charm by one of the Italian mothers who had become fond of him. Alas, it didn’t help.

In the confusion that followed Italy’s capitulation in September 1943, several of the officers, including Kumaramangalam, Yahya Khan, and Yaqub Khan escaped. The Friday Times says, “They moved between the coast and the spurs of the Apennines, avoiding German patrols and frequently hiding in forests”. Yaqub Khan spoke Italian and that enabled them to find shelter with friendly Italian peasant families.

In his memoirs, Naravane says Kumaramangalam, as the seniormost, was appointed camp senior officer. Yahya Khan was the camp adjutant. Tikka Khan was the camp quartermaster. I’ve pieced together the story of what thereafter happened to four of these officers both from the WhatsApp message I received and from Pakistan’s Friday Times . It’s a tale with a happy ending.

The captured officers included Major PP Kumaramangalam, Captain AM Yahya Khan, Captain AS Naravane, Lieutenant Tikka Khan, and Lieutenant Sahibzada Yaqub Khan. Kumaramangalam rose to be India’s Army chief (1966-69), Yahya Khan became Pakistan’s army chief and then, president (1966-71). Tikka Khan succeeded him as Pakistan’s army chief (1972-76), Naravane rose to be a major general and wrote about the Aversa PoW camp in his memoirs, A Soldier’s Life in War and Peace, and Yaqub Khan became Pakistan’s foreign minister.

In 1942, when Erwin Rommel’s Afrika Korps overran the 3rd Indian Motor Brigade at the Battle of Ghazala in North Africa, 17 Indian Army officers were taken prisoner and, eventually, interned in the Aversa Prisoner of War (PoW) camp in Italy. They were of different faiths and even different ethnicities. None knew at the time how glorious their careers would one day be.

Sadly, that world is lost and gone forever.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story

The views expressed are personal