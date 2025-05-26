Search Search
Monday, May 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

A foot overbridge lost in red tape

ByHT Editorial
May 26, 2025 08:10 PM IST

A request for an FOB connecting the Ring Road to a Rajputana Rifles parade ground has been pending with the administration for at least 12 years

The city administration’s inaction on the plea for a foot overbridge (FOB) in the Delhi Cantonment over a road used by at least 3,000 soldiers of the Rajputana Rifles makes it a case of criminal negligence. This newspaper on Monday reported how the soldiers are forced to take a path straddling a stench-filled drain under a culvert on a busy stretch of the Ring Road to access their parade ground. The drain floods when it rains, forcing the soldiers to wade through slush and sewage. A request for an FOB has been pending with the administration for at least 12 years and earlier this year, a civil society activist filed a case seeking the court’s intervention. The public works department (PWD), responsible for building FOBs and subways, is still considering the request. This is despite the Central Road Research Institute, the premier State agency that does feasibility assessment studies, making a strong case for the FOB. From government officials to the powerful Lieutenant Governor’s office to the defence ministry, everyone agrees on the need for the FOB, but none has acted to make it happen.

the soldiers are forced to take a path straddling a stench-filled drain under a culvert on a busy stretch of the Ring Road (HT Photo) PREMIUM
the soldiers are forced to take a path straddling a stench-filled drain under a culvert on a busy stretch of the Ring Road (HT Photo)

The appalling apathy to a much-needed public utility is symptomatic of how public authorities function in this country. Foot overbridges and subways are signs of a civilised city; refusing them is tantamount to denying basic comforts to its citizens; and in this case, the affected are soldiers, who give their all for the country. More broadly, uncluttered footpaths, covered drains that do not flood, functioning traffic lights, roads without potholes, and unpolluted drinking water are not luxuries or charity, but essentials of civilised urban living and the rights of citizens. Public officials who fail to provide these need to be penalised; the executive, including the political leadership, needs to be accountable to citizens.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Opinion / A foot overbridge lost in red tape

All Access.
One Subscription.

Get 360° coverage—from daily headlines
to 100 year archives.

E-Paper
Full Archives
Full Access to
HT App & Website
Games
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 26, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On