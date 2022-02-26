An industrialist’s learnings for India

Perhaps India’s proud politicians might disagree, but I doubt its people will. The poor know they’re poor, the uneducated know they need to learn and what frightens the ill is the fact they can’t afford treatment. This is the reality for the majority, no matter how hard we avert our eyes. We’re at the “ shishya ” stage of development and there’s an awful lot still to learn.

So, what is the remedy or antidote Forbes offers? “We must constantly remind ourselves that we are among the world’s poorest one-third of countries, of our abysmal record in child nutrition and stunting which has got worse since 2014, of the fact that Bangladesh overtook us in per capita GDP in 2020 (and) that China is five times richer than we are.”

In fact, it’s acceptance of the gap between us and the developed countries that will propel progress. Citing Japan, South Korea and Taiwan as examples, he writes: “The will to develop came out of a sense of backwardness, a sense that one had to catch up.”

Let me pick one other issue. It’s Forbes’s critique of our government’s belief we are “ vishwa gurus ”. He believes this is the wrong attitude for a country like India. “If we think we are the best why bother to learn from anyone else?… What we do not need is the rhetoric and hubris of tall claims, which keeps us from learning.”

In contrast, he was rather impressed by the governments in Hanoi and Jakarta. But when he writes about them, he also seems to praise his colleagues in India. “The senior members of the government we met just seemed to be more articulate, worldly and capable than their industry. I was struck by the contrast with India.”

Naturally, Forbes doesn’t pull his punches. As president of the Confederation of Indian Industry, when he was regularly meeting ministers, he kept “a daily journal… [to record] what was notable and how it made me feel.” It reveals: “I was depressed by how unprepared, unmindful of international best practice, diverted by optics over content and petty some of these great minds were.”

Instead, his book reveals the deception industrialists and ministers practise. “I have little time for the minister who tells you in person what he really thinks and then gets on a public stage and says the opposite. And I actively distrust an industrialist who recites one-on-one what a disaster the government has been and then on the dais praises it in the tones of the hallelujah chorus.” Obviously, this suits both sides because it continues.

The second reason for this cowardice is the government’s response. “I will make an assertion. I know no industrialist today who thinks this government is open to criticism.” Journalists would not disagree but, unlike hacks, industrialists are rich people. Their wealth should give them the spine to stand up. Forbes does not explain why it doesn’t.

Forbes’s analysis suggests two reasons for this pusillanimity. First, the dependence of industrialists on the government makes them supplicants. “For industry to operate without fear, it must also operate without favour”, he writes. “We cannot speak truth to power if we plead for favours and special privileges.”

“We must deal with the government as equals, praising where praise is due but criticising when criticism is called for”, he writes in The Struggle and the Promise . “It is time to shed this culture of supplication, of deference, of vassaldom.”

This is why Naushad Forbes’s recent book is so refreshing. What he says of the relationship between industrialists and government holds up a mirror to his tribe. The rest of us can learn from its revealing reflection.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story

The views expressed are personal