An interesting read on the Anglo-Indian community

One of the joys of my job is that publishers often send books and, every now and then, one turns out to be a gem. That’s certainly an apt description of Barry O’Brien’s The Anglo-Indians: A Portrait of a Community. It’s rich but at times rambling in detail with a conversational, though not literary, style. It feels as if the author is speaking to you and he certainly has a lot to say. The result is this book tells you everything you ever wanted to know about the Anglo-Indian community. Given we know very little, it’s a cornucopia of encyclopaedic information.

I, for one, didn’t know the Anglo-Indian community is not a product of happenstance and casual miscegenation. It was carefully and consciously created by our colonisers. This is what O’Brien writes, “The birth of the Anglo-Indian community was no accidental one. The colonisers, first the Portuguese and then the British, did some wise family planning. They created a community of mixed-race people who would be loyal to them and accelerate the colonisation process.”

Nor was I aware of the significant role this community played in the wars India fought since Independence, particularly as pilots in our air force. O’Brien has put together some fascinating details. “In the Indo-Pak War of 1947-48, half the pilots decorated for gallantry were Anglo-Indians. In the 1965 and 1971 wars, once again it was the Anglo-Indian fighter pilot who shone in the sky. At the time of these campaigns, about 20% of the group captains and 30% of the wing commanders in the Indian air force were Anglo-Indians.”

That’s not all. Though just 0.01% of the population, look at the number of medals they’ve won – 4 Mahavir Chakras, 25 Vir Chakras, 2 Kirti Chakras, 2 Shaurya Chakras, 22 Vayu Sena medals, 13 Param Vishisht Seva medals, 17 Ati Vishisht Seva medals.

Now what I did know – and I’m pretty sure you do too – is the critical role Anglo-Indian schools have played in our education and, more specifically, teaching us English. But look at the range of successful Indians these schools have taught. According to O’Brien “the list would include the likes of JRD Tata, Salman Rushdie, Fareed Zakaria (all of Cathedral and John Connon, Mumbai), Ratan Tata (Campion, Mumbai), Saeed Jaffrey (Wynberg Allen, Mussoorie), Amitabh Bachchan and Kabir Bedi (Sherwood College, Nainital), Arundhati Roy (Lawrence, Lovedale), Dr Raja Ramanna, Nandan Nilekani and Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Bishop Cotton, Bengaluru), Viswanathan Anand (St. Bede’s, Chennai).”

His conclusion seems indisputable though it’s borrowed from Allan Sealy: “English was diffused through this country not officially by the Raj, in spite of Macaulay’s famous minute, but unofficially by the Anglo-Indians … we forget that it is their demonic, not British English, that is spoken in this country today.”

The bit I most enjoyed is the chapter on Anglo-Indianisms. I’m not sure he’s always right but O’Brien tells us phrases such as “jiggery-poke”, “going for a loaf”, “gassing too much”, “looking all feet-faat” and “don’t teach your grandmother to suck eggs” come from the Anglo-Indian community.

I’m confident he’s more accurate when he makes that claim of the following phrases: “Line-lagaoing”, “cogging”, “scooted-off”, “togged-up”. My favourite is “Sunday is longer than Monday” (when your petticoat can be seen from under your skirt).

O’Brien says Anglo-Indians can be easily recognised by the way they speak. The giveaway is how they end their sentences. Some add a “no” or “na”. Others suffix the word “up” or two words “and all”. Most common is the word “men”. For example--“come on, men”, “no, men”, “I’ve had enough of this, men”.

However, what took me back to my childhood was when I stumbled across the phrase “let’s go ninee-byes” (to sleep). It reminded me of a lullaby Mummy used to sing. I had no idea its origin was Anglo-Indian. Here it is:

Ninee baba ninee

Makhan, roti, chinni

Mera baba so gaya

Makhan, roti ho gaya

Ninee baba ninee

Makhan, roti, chinni

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story

The views expressed are personal