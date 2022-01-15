Budget 2022 and the economic challenges

With two weeks left for the budget, what are the prospects for the economy? The government believes that with the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) back at pre-pandemic levels, it’s poised for accelerated growth. The International Monetary Fund possibly, agrees. It forecasts 8.5% growth in 2022, around 3 percentage points more than China. But the government’s former chief economic adviser has voiced strong dissent. Let’s carefully consider his arguments.

In a recent paper for Foreign Affairs, Arvind Subramanian says the problem lies with India’s “software”, his quaint term for the country’s key economic policies. His paper is an analysis of “the centrepiece of the government’s current approach to growth, its industrial policy”. Called Atmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India), he says it has three prongs — targeted subsidies, a return to protectionism, and non-participation in regional trade agreements. Subramanian has serious concerns with each of them.

By targeted subsidies, Subramanian refers to the production-linked incentives designed to produce national champions. He dislikes both the scheme and its intention. “Subsidy-raj carries all the risks of the licence-raj … (It’s) hard to enforce, driven by arbitrary decision-making and creates a system of entitlement”. More importantly, by focusing mainly on the Adani and Ambani conglomerates as national champions, it “encourages an extraordinary concentration of economic power … (which) could create an oligopolistic economy that will stifle innovation and growth”. In turn, this will lead to charges of “stigmatised capitalism” which will undermine “public support for market-based reforms” and reinforce the suspicion many Indians have of capitalism.

One more point. This strategy will not create the levels of employment India needs for the 7-8 million who enter the labour market each year. This is because the subsidies are aimed at technology and capital-intensive sectors, not labour-intensive ones.

Subramanian’s dislike of protectionism and India’s reluctance to join regional trade agreements are largely because they’ll deter the investors India wants to lure from China. Already 3,200 tariff increases since 2014 have raised the average tariff rate from 13% to 18% “pushing India’s trade barriers well above those of its East Asian counterparts”.

Subramanian’s conclusion is clear and blunt: “At precisely the moment when India has its long-awaited chance to compete with China for the first time as a global manufacturing centre, the government is making it harder to integrate the Indian economy into global supply chains”. In other words, what the government is doing is the opposite of what’s needed.

However, Subramanian’s reasons for believing accelerated growth is unlikely go beyond his concerns with Atmanirbhar Bharat. He raises three other issues. First, “the quality and integrity of India’s official data”. For instance, he believes the present GDP series is misleading. In 2019-20, the last pre-pandemic year, India’s economy didn’t grow by 4%. It shrank.

He also believes the distrust between the central and state governments started “a vicious cycle” where states fail to implement national initiatives properly which, in turn, discourages the Centre from consulting them.

A third concern is “a lack of continuity” and, even, contradictions in government policy. For example, “the goal of increasing foreign investment is … threatened by proposed rules for online retail that would adversely affect … Amazon and Walmart”. Consequently, “the lack of a clear stable investment framework is the fundamental barrier to convincing international manufacturers leaving China to relocate their operations to India.”

On top of all this, there’s the increasing atmosphere of majoritarianism. It will affect “social stability and peace” but also “the integrity of … the judiciary, the media and regulatory agencies”. This will certainly have economic costs.

Subramanian’s solution is equally clear and blunt. The government must reverse Atmanirbhar — abandon the national champion strategy, lower trade barriers, increase integration into global supply chains and give the country a stable economic environment. But is that likely? He’s been CEA. I’m sure he knows it’s not.

So what then? “There would still be modest growth”, he writes, “but a proper boom that transforms and improves the lives of millions of Indians and convinces the world that India is back would be out of reach.”

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story

