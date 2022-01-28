Budget: A pit stop in the economy’s marathon

What should one expect from the Union budget? The answer can depend on one’s interests. Bond markets will keep a keen watch on the level of the deficit, which, in turn, will determine the central government’s market borrowing. State governments will be hoping that the Centre devolves a greater share of its revenues to them. The poor will hope that their welfare endowments are expanded, or at least, maintained at current levels. Industrialists will hope that they get new incentives such as tax holidays or lower tariffs on items that they use or produce. But where does the interest of the overall economy lie?

The forthcoming budget is more important than its predecessor. This is because we now have greater clarity on the pandemic and its possible impact on the economy than we did a year ago. India is inching towards its goal of full vaccination. Every successive wave of the pandemic — if we assume there could be more — has been managed relatively better in terms of disruption of regular economic activities.

The challenge is not to worry about what may happen if there is a sudden new wave. It is also not about facing another year of economic contraction. It is more about putting the economy on a sustainable but reasonably high-growth path once again. There is good reason to believe that this will not be an easy task. The International Monetary Fund, for example, slashed India’s potential growth rate (or the rate at which it can sustainably grow in the long-term) by 25 basis points — one basis point is one-hundredth of a percentage point — to 6% in October 2021 (to be sure, it expects the economy to grow by 9% both this year and next). So, how can the budget help in this pursuit? Three things are worth paying attention to and they are best described by using the analogy of a long-distance race.

One, steroids can help, but they are not enough. Expecting the budget to have a radical effect on the economy via the spending route is like expecting someone to cut a mountain with a chisel. The size of the Union budget has been declining steadily, partly a reflection of the government’s shrinking footprint in the economy. To be sure, the share has increased in the last couple of years, but it is primarily an effect of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) being lower than normal.

Even the prevailing talk about the budget giving a boost to capital spending does not entail a big boost to the overall investment spending in the economy. While it is important that the budget does not press too hard on the paddle of fiscal consolidation, it is also unrealistic to hope that an increase in budgetary spending can, in the absence of other interventions, take care of the growth challenge.

Two, the promise of building better tracks and training facilities in the future will not help runners in a race they are running at the moment. The Narendra Modi government’s aggressive push for building cutting-edge infrastructure can be considered as something similar. Lack of connectivity, logistical bottlenecks and associated economic costs are often cited as important impediments to the proliferation of large-scale manufacturing in India, especially in the relatively non-developed regions. But the economy’s loss of momentum will also erode its ability to exploit better facilities being built for the future (via destruction of what could be potential domestic demand). The government’s infrastructure push is not wrong (and is actually welcome), but it is also not going to help the problem at hand.

Three, it is important to acknowledge that the Indian economy is not a homogenous entity. Continuing with the running analogy, in a relay, where team members show great variation – much like the differences between the capital-intensive formal sector and the labour-intensive, subsistence-level informal sector -- a focus on one runner at the cost of the other will not help. Where the current government as the team manager seems to have erred is that it seems to have started believing that it can win by focusing all its attention on the formal sector. In doing so, it has taken away resources, or made life difficult for the non-attractive and relatively poor performing team member (the informal sector).

What should the budget do?

The current government has pursued an aggressive policy of economic formalisation, thinking this will automatically boost India’s growth prospects. However, the experience since 2017-18 should disabuse us of such notions.

Such an approach, as is evident, makes it a difficult race to win, no matter how good the performance of the manager’s favourite player is. This is where the budget and economic policy, in general, ought to recalibrate its focus.

One could, of course, ask, why can’t the manager lose this race (sacrifice short-term growth) and focus on winning future races by dropping the non-performer (the informal sector) from the team? This option, however, if exercised within a democratic framework, will be tantamount to political suicide.

The views expressed are personal

