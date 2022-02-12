Can vitamin D prevent and guard against Covid-19?

If, like me, you believe in popping vitamins, then you’re likely to be interested in today’s sentiments. I’ve been taking vitamin C for decades. Boots in London sells slow-release 500mg tablets. I have one every day, but during Covid-19 I’ve upped it to two. Now, it seems, vitamin D could be a useful addition.

A paper accepted by Oxford University Press’s OJM: The International Journal of Medicine says “Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of mortality, need for intensive care and ventilation in Covid-19 patients irrespective of age, gender, race, ethnicity and comorbidity conditions”. The OUP paper is a review of 10 earlier studies done in countries as diverse as India, China, Indonesia, Greece, Spain, Brazil, Germany and the United Kingdom. In other words, it spans a large geographical area which makes the outcome both comprehensive and also, probably, applicable to all people in all countries.

The lead author is a young assistant professor at the Indian Institute of Public Health in Gandhinagar, Dr Komal Shah. I’ve had a long chat with her to understand her paper’s findings. They’re pretty spectacular.

First, the study shows that “in people receiving vitamin D supplements, the odds of mortality were 52% lower as compared to individuals not receiving vitamin D supplements”. As far as I’m concerned, that clearly means vitamin D has a very significant impact in reducing mortality.

The second finding is even more significant. “It was observed that there is a statistically significant difference between ICU admission rates in patients receiving vitamin D supplements as compared to patients not receiving vitamin D”. In fact, the need for ICU care falls by 65%.” That’s pretty huge, isn’t it?

In percentage terms the third finding might not seem as dramatic but it’s, nonetheless, pretty significant. “There is a reduction in odds of requiring ventilation support in patients treated with vitamin D supplementation as compared to others without vitamin D treatment.” In fact, the reduction is not small. It’s 46%.

Dr Shah’s conclusion is simple and clear: “The current evidence suggests that vitamin D … has a major role in lowering Covid-19-related mortality, ICU hospitalisations, and ventilation. As a result, we believe that supplementary vitamin D can be safely added to the existing Covid-19 treatment procedures.”

Now, why’ve I gone out of my way to tell you about vitamin D? Because Indians — like many other races who share our complexion — have a vitamin D deficiency. To put it simply but not inaccurately, it’s because of the way our pigmentation absorbs ultraviolet radiation. And this deficiency is not just widely prevalent but something our doctors are well aware of.

So, I asked Dr Shah, in addition to its impact as a therapeutic treatment, could vitamin D also work as a prophylactic i.e. to prevent and guard against Covid-19? Her answer was that there are studies from other countries, but not India, which suggest it can. Which brings me to an issue that I guess is already in everyone’s mind. Should healthy people who want to prevent a Covid-19 infection start taking vitamin D? Dr Shah’s answer was carefully constructed. Read it attentively.

She says if your vitamin D level is below the baseline and deemed deficient, then supplementary vitamin D is advisable. I won’t bore you with the technical details of what that baseline is — I believe, depending on the person and, perhaps, age, it can range between 20 ng/ml and 50 ng/ml — but she specifically added that people should get their baseline levels checked before taking supplemental vitamin D. Thereafter, they should also consult their doctor. That said and done, her conclusion did not alter. If your vitamin D levels are deficient, supplementation will provide protection.

Finally, let me tell you of my experience. Ever since I got Covid-19 in October 2020, I’ve been taking a daily vitamin D tablet. It was prescribed when I had the infection and I’ve continued with it thereafter. My doctor suggested I should. Since then, fingers crossed, I’ve been safe.

Karan Thapar is the author of Devil’s Advocate: The Untold Story The views expressed are personal

