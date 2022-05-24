Climate and Us | After heatwaves, the time for monsoon disasters is upon us

From the climate crisis to air pollution, from questions of the development-environment tradeoffs to India’s voice in international negotiations on the environment, HT’s Jayashree Nandi brings her deep domain knowledge in a weekly column

The region needs better and advance flood warnings. It also needs policies to adapt to cloudbursts and flash floods. Monsoon preparedness plans need to also reach remote regions like Dima Hasao and Ramgarh which need it the most.

Last week, I happened to visit Talla Ramgarh in Uttarakhand’s Kumaon region. A picturesque hamlet with bountiful peach, plum and apricot orchards and a largely dry stream bed stretched along. The stream has flowing clean water in small stretches, the ebbled stream bed and aquatic life can be seen through it. Last October, this river tributary had gained monstrous proportions following a cloudburst. It had swallowed up most of the hamlet and many people were trapped under debris for days which led to several deaths. Our hiking guide showed us homes that were washed away and rebuilt in the past year even as locals struggled to earn a living due to the economic impacts of covid 19. As monsoon approaches, people are nervous about disasters to come. “It's fruiting season now. As you can see, we are sending off fruits from here to metros. There will be learning for all of us from this soon. But once a cloudburst or landslide can wipe everything away in a few hours. It can happen anytime. It can happen now,” said our guide.

The impact of the climate crisis will be felt now through extreme rainfall, cloudbursts and flash floods during the next four monsoon months. It's important that state and central authorities swiftly prepare to implement monsoon action plans and document the cascading impacts of such disasters. For example, monsoonal floods cause loss of life and property but also devastate livelihoods and damage crops. How can people in vulnerable regions adapt to such crises? How will the government deal with extreme rainfall events in Himalayan and Western Ghats states which are among the most vulnerable? These include Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, all of eastern Himalayas, Kerala, Karnataka and others. We now know well that forecast of a “normal” monsoon doesn’t mean much because the climate crisis has led to largescale variation in distribution and pattern of rain. Localised extreme rainfall followed by long dry spells during monsoon months is the norm, though at the end of the season the rainfall, quantum may reflect a “normal” or even an “above normal” monsoon.

“The full health and economic fallout, and cascading effects from the current heatwave will likely take months to determine, including the number of excess deaths, hospital visits, lost wages, missed school days, and diminished working hours. The urban poor in India and Pakistan are amongst the most exposed and vulnerable to extreme heat, and are left using coping mechanisms to withstand the extreme heat and earn a daily wage. Rising temperatures from more intense and frequent heatwaves will render coping mechanisms inadequate as some regions meet and exceed limits to human survivability,” they write in the analysis. The more obvious impacts of the heatwave spell were felt and seen by most of us which included reduced wheat crop yields causing the government to stop wheat exports; power outages limiting people’s access to cooling and lost work hours due to the physical impacts of heat stress.

For example, increased temperatures and evapotranspiration from heatwaves can result in both water shortages and floods from meltwater. In northern Pakistan and India, rapidly melting glaciers are putting thousands at risk of glacial lake outburst floods (GLOFs) and landslides as well as decreased water supplies, the analysis said. On May 7, a GLOF wiped out a bridge, and houses and inundated farmland in the Hunza Valley in Pakistan. On April 27, the Forest Survey of India reported 300 active large forest fires, a third of which were in Uttarakhand. In Delhi, the Ghazipur landfill caught fire for at least 9 days. Across Pakistan, multiple farm and village fires have been reported throughout April, resulting in the loss of lives and properties, the analysis said.

A rapid attribution analysis by the World Weather Attribution network, an international team of leading climate scientists, concluded on Monday that the unusually long and early onset heatwave spells like the one India and Pakistan just experienced are very rare, with a chance of occurring only once in 100 years in today’s climate. “But human-caused climate change has made it about 30 times more likely to happen, meaning it would have been extraordinarily rare without the effects of human-induced climate change,” they said. The WWA report further explains the complex nature and cascading impacts of the heatwave spell in great detail.

I hope Delhi’s first moderate-intensity pre-monsoon storm of this season which disrupted the Capital's Monday routine, wakes authorities from their slumber. Wind speed touched 75 kmph in parts of Delhi NCR on Monday morning when there were intense showers for a few hours which expectedly threw the city completely out of gear causing traffic snarls and power outages in many areas. Climate science is warning us again and again that the nature of seasonal extremes and disasters is changing, exacerbated by poor infrastructure and planning.

Assam’s Dima Hasao region suffered massive mudslides and flooding last week. More than 30 people were killed in Assam, Meghalaya and Arunachal Pradesh during the past 9 days and 7.19 lakh people are flood affected as per Assam State Disaster Management Authority. Images of roads, bridges, homes, and train bogeys washed away to show the blow dealt with whatever little infrastructure these parts of Northeast India had.

And yet, devastation in far-flung places doesn’t often move people enough.

The views expressed are personal