Climate and US | Budget 2022: Allocate resources to meet climate goals

Two recent reports have estimated the scale of investment needed in India to transition to a low-carbon economy. The Union Budget will have to respond to these estimates, and also the threat of climate crisis affecting lives and livelihoods of millions of people across the country.

McKinsey & Company’s The net-zero transition: What it would cost, what it could bring, released last week, estimated that if India were to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, it would have to spend an average of $600 billion annually for the next 30 years, which means as much as 11% of its GDP. The annual capital expenditure on physical assets in India would rise from around $300 billion in 2020 to an average of $600 billion between 2021 and 2050, the report added.

A paper by World Resources Institute ---- Pathways for Decarbonizing India’s Energy Future: Scenario Analysis Using the India Energy Policy Simulator ---- has also estimated that India’s climate targets, particularly increasing the non-fossil electricity capacity from 158 GW to 500 GW in the next nine years will require an investment of $35 billion investment in energy storage in this decade alone.

The WRI paper, released earlier this month, considers an NDC-SDG scenario (policies that leverage interconnections between India’s climate actions and Sustainable Development Goals for 2030) in which the country’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are reduced by 24% by 2030 and 37% by 2050, compared to business-as-usual (BAU) levels.

While primary energy consumption from fossil-free sources such as wind, solar, hydro, and nuclear features significantly in the scenario, the paper also states that the scenario can both boost Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and jobs. The NDC-SDG scenario sees a 1% increase in GDP and 29 million additional jobs by 2050, relative to BAU.

WRI has suggested the implementation of an industrial carbon tax, increased in a phased manner over time, as an offset to declining government tax revenue from petroleum products, due to the reduction in overall fuel use without increasing government debt.

This transition will be a volatile period.

India is among the worst affected by the Covid 19 crisis, and the GDP contracted by nearly 24% in the first quarter of 2020. As we still deal with the impacts of the pandemic and economic recovery, the government will have to prepare to meet climate crisis goals.

India may also have to invest more heavily than other countries in climate adaptation measures given their relatively high physical risk exposure to climate change, the McKinsey report has warned.

While preparing to meet India’s climate goals, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced in Glasgow during the UN climate change conference (COP 26) last November, the budget will also have to address resilience-building to the climate crisis.

Last year was the fifth warmest during the past 121 years, after 2016, 2009, 2017, and 2010 according to the Annual Climate Statement 2021 released by India Meteorological Department (IMD). Heavy rainfall and flood-related incidents claimed over 750 lives last year while thunderstorms and lightning claimed more than 780 lives in different parts of the country. The economic impacts of these extreme weather events are yet to be accounted for.

In 2009, at COP15 in Copenhagen, developed countries had committed to a goal of raising $100 billion a year by 2020 to address the needs of developing countries. They specified that the finance would come from a wide variety of sources, public and private, bilateral, and multilateral, including alternative ones.

The climate finance goal was formalised at COP16 in Cancun. But a climate finance delivery plan released in October last year, produced by the minister of environment and climate change for Canada, Jonathan Wilkinson, and the state secretary, federal ministry for the environment, Germany, Jochen Flasbarth, said developed countries will likely be able to mobilise $100 billion a year only in 2023, a delay of three years from the 2020 deadline originally promised.

One of the main asks for India at the Glasgow climate change conference (COP26) was a multilaterally agreed definition of climate finance, delivery of the promised $100 billion by developed countries (in 2009), and for a structured process that will deliver the new quantified goal for climate finance well before 2025.

On November 1, PM Modi announced at COP26 that India’s non-fossil energy capacity will reach 500 GW by 2030, meeting 50% of the country’s energy requirements by 2030. He said India will reduce its total projected carbon emissions by one billion tonnes between now and 2030; reduce the carbon intensity of its economy by 45% by 2030, over 2005 levels, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2070.

PM Modi had also flagged that the ambitious action will be impossible without adequate climate finance from developed nations.

“It is India’s expectation that the world’s developed nations make $1 trillion available as climate finance as soon as possible,” Modi had said while announcing India’s goals.

But, while global climate finance gets mobilised gradually, India will have to plan finances to meet its domestic climate goals and improve the lives of poor, vulnerable people threatened by severe cyclones, extreme rains, sea level rise which is impacting agriculture, fisheries, and other livelihoods.

