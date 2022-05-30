Climate and Us | Etalin HEP: Destruction looms over Dibang Valley's biodiversity

There is hardly any information on the economic viability of the Etalin Hydroelectric Project. FAC’s nod to the project could have serious impacts on the indigenous Idu Mishmi community in the region who have a unique and deep relationship with nature and wilderness, as documented by several researchers in the past. FAC’s committee may need to meet the Idu Mishmi community members to document their views on the loss of forests here. FAC has made no reference to the community so far. The process of appraising this project appears half-hearted so far.

SJVN Ltd will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Arunachal Pradesh government for the transfer of these projects. “But we have referred back certain points to the Arunachal Pradesh government. Paying an upfront premium is not economically viable for hydropower; the joint venture model is also not sustainable; the commercial viability of the project needs to be studied and we prefer a ‘build-operate-manage’ model rather than a ‘build-operate and transfer’. Once these points are resolved, we can take over these projects,” said NL Sharma, CMD, SJVN Ltd during an interview. He also told me for some hydro projects the tariff is too high like ₹7-8 per unit making them unviable. Once the MoU is signed, Jindal Power Limited, the present developer, may quit the project.

The developers of the Etalin HEP are also likely to change. PSU, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited is in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arunachal Pradesh government to take over five hydropower projects in the Dibang basin including the Etalin project.

There are larger concerns about the economic viability of the project which need to be addressed before FAC takes a call. FAC on April 23 last year sought comments from the power ministry on the Etalin HEP given the following: the project is delayed by six years and the country’s energy plan may have changed during the period; a large number of hydro-electric projects are pending due to environmental and forest clearance concerns, and the tariff structure of the project was already high when proposed in 2014. Power ministry’s responses were not shared. The May 11 minutes only state that the Power Ministry has approved the project.

The minutes of FAC’s latest meeting held on May 11 states that the Wildlife Institute of India and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) have suggested that FAC take cognisance of certain safeguards for better conservation of wildlife in the area while considering the approval for the project. I find it shocking that both these institutions with their sole focus on conserving biodiversity managed to ignore the findings of several scientific institutions and research works on the importance of Dibang Valley. HT reported on Friday that the power ministry and impact assessment division of the environment ministry have both approved the project which is now only awaiting approval from the FAC. A four-member committee has been formed by the FAC to address all apprehensions and representations by various environmental groups on the project’s impact on wildlife and biodiversity. It has been directed to submit a report in this regard within three weeks for the FAC to decide on the forest clearance for the project.

26 scientists from 16 scientific institutions also flagged that a Wildlife Institute of India report on the biodiversity of Dibang Valley (based on which the Etalin HEP would be assessed) has several “scientific biases” and doesn’t reflect a true picture of the biodiversity of Dibang Valley and ignores the fact that the region supports a distinct tiger population.

In April 2020, conservationists and wildlife biologists, Nandini Velho and Umesh Sreenivasan wrote to the FAC drawing their attention to the presence of tigers outside/adjacent to the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary. They referred to a camera trap-based study that had found tigers to be widespread in Dibang Valley, both in Dibang WLS and in the community forest. Under this study, 283 camera traps were placed throughout Dibang Valley, half in Dibang WLS and half in the community forest. Data obtained by these camera traps yielded photographs of 12 individual tigers, eight of which were found in community-managed lands outside Dibang WLS. They had also pointed out that apart from tigers, Dibang Valley supported outstandingly rich biological diversity. “The most notable are the six different colour variations of the Asian golden cat (Schedule I) which are found throughout the district. Dibang Valley hosts the highest colour variation of any wild cat species in the world, making it a globally significant area both for conservation, and to study ecological adaptability and evolution,” they wrote. Several other conservationists drew FAC’s attention to various peer-reviewed papers, and research work that underlines that diverting these forests could spell disaster.

Apart from the massive impact on biodiversity, the project will also involve the felling of over 2.8 lakh trees in a subtropical evergreen broad-leaved forest and subtropical rainforest. Here is what the official factsheet says about the forests meant to be diverted for the project: “The vegetation is of multi-strata and can truly be said to be irreplaceable. While treading through the forests, it is seen that many of the areas are inaccessible due to the thick vegetation and the terrain of the area varying from gentle slopes to very high slopes from 450 to almost vertical. While such [an] area may be ideal for the dam axis location and construction of the dam but the access to such [an] area is very difficult.” I find it conflicting that the government finds the forests “irreplaceable” and yet wants to do away with them for the Etalin HEP. These conflicts need resolution.

The 3097 MW Etalin HEP is proposed to be developed as a combination of two “run-of-the-river” schemes having diurnal storage. It will involve the construction of concrete gravity dams on the Tangon and Dri rivers and divert the water through two separate waterway systems to utilise the available head in a common underground powerhouse located upstream of the confluence of the Dri and Tangon rivers. The heights of dams at Dri and Tangon will be 101.5 m and 80 m respectively. The installed capacity for the scheme proposed on the Dri limb is 1861.60 MW, comprising of a small hydro scheme of 19.60 MW while the installed capacity on the Tangon limb is 1235.40 MW, including a small hydro scheme of 7.40 MW at the toe of the dam on Tangon river.

For example, an April 21, 2020 factsheet on the project contains some contradictory statements about the location. “It is reported that no rare and endangered species were sighted during the inspection/enumeration period, the adjacent/fringe areas are the habitat of some of the rare/endangered/unique species of flora and fauna, and therefore, there presence is not ruled out. But the diversion will have a negligible impact on the species. The distance of the proposed site from the boundary of the notified forest area (Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary) is around 12 km,” it states. If adjacent or fringe areas of the location are home to rare, endangered species as mentioned in the note, how can forest diversion here have negligible impacts?

I have been following this case since 2020 through FAC’s meeting minutes and official documents, notes, communications and so on, that have been shared on the project. The government is aware of the ecological importance of this region.

Dibang Valley is among the most ecologically fragile areas in the Eastern Himalayas supporting several unique and endemic species of flora and fauna. According to a note put together by Conservation India in 2020 based on inputs from ecologists, Dibang Valley is home to a genetically distinct population of tigers, over 75 species of other mammals, and 300+ species of birds, including many endangered ones, The valley is part of the Eastern Himalayan Global Biodiversity Hotspot, which is one of only 36 such hotspots in the world. In addition to tigers, the greater region of Dibang Valley harbours mammals like the clouded leopard, Asiatic golden cat, Asiatic wild dog, red panda, Mishmi Takin, red goral, and Gongshan Muntjac.

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union environment ministry may soon give its nod for forest clearance to the Etalin Hydroelectric Project (HEP) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley. Since the proposal came up for forest clearance in 2020, several wildlife experts and scientists have raised concerns, since allowing such a project could lead to severe biodiversity loss in the region.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Forest Advisory Committee (FAC) of the Union environment ministry may soon give its nod for forest clearance to the Etalin Hydroelectric Project (HEP) in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley. Since the proposal came up for forest clearance in 2020, several wildlife experts and scientists have raised concerns, since allowing such a project could lead to severe biodiversity loss in the region.

Dibang Valley is among the most ecologically fragile areas in the Eastern Himalayas supporting several unique and endemic species of flora and fauna. According to a note put together by Conservation India in 2020 based on inputs from ecologists, Dibang Valley is home to a genetically distinct population of tigers, over 75 species of other mammals, and 300+ species of birds, including many endangered ones, The valley is part of the Eastern Himalayan Global Biodiversity Hotspot, which is one of only 36 such hotspots in the world. In addition to tigers, the greater region of Dibang Valley harbours mammals like the clouded leopard, Asiatic golden cat, Asiatic wild dog, red panda, Mishmi Takin, red goral, and Gongshan Muntjac.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

I have been following this case since 2020 through FAC’s meeting minutes and official documents, notes, communications and so on, that have been shared on the project. The government is aware of the ecological importance of this region.

For example, an April 21, 2020 factsheet on the project contains some contradictory statements about the location. “It is reported that no rare and endangered species were sighted during the inspection/enumeration period, the adjacent/fringe areas are the habitat of some of the rare/endangered/unique species of flora and fauna, and therefore, there presence is not ruled out. But the diversion will have a negligible impact on the species. The distance of the proposed site from the boundary of the notified forest area (Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary) is around 12 km,” it states. If adjacent or fringe areas of the location are home to rare, endangered species as mentioned in the note, how can forest diversion here have negligible impacts?

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 3097 MW Etalin HEP is proposed to be developed as a combination of two “run-of-the-river” schemes having diurnal storage. It will involve the construction of concrete gravity dams on the Tangon and Dri rivers and divert the water through two separate waterway systems to utilise the available head in a common underground powerhouse located upstream of the confluence of the Dri and Tangon rivers. The heights of dams at Dri and Tangon will be 101.5 m and 80 m respectively. The installed capacity for the scheme proposed on the Dri limb is 1861.60 MW, comprising of a small hydro scheme of 19.60 MW while the installed capacity on the Tangon limb is 1235.40 MW, including a small hydro scheme of 7.40 MW at the toe of the dam on Tangon river.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Apart from the massive impact on biodiversity, the project will also involve the felling of over 2.8 lakh trees in a subtropical evergreen broad-leaved forest and subtropical rainforest. Here is what the official factsheet says about the forests meant to be diverted for the project: “The vegetation is of multi-strata and can truly be said to be irreplaceable. While treading through the forests, it is seen that many of the areas are inaccessible due to the thick vegetation and the terrain of the area varying from gentle slopes to very high slopes from 450 to almost vertical. While such [an] area may be ideal for the dam axis location and construction of the dam but the access to such [an] area is very difficult.” I find it conflicting that the government finds the forests “irreplaceable” and yet wants to do away with them for the Etalin HEP. These conflicts need resolution.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In April 2020, conservationists and wildlife biologists, Nandini Velho and Umesh Sreenivasan wrote to the FAC drawing their attention to the presence of tigers outside/adjacent to the Dibang Wildlife Sanctuary. They referred to a camera trap-based study that had found tigers to be widespread in Dibang Valley, both in Dibang WLS and in the community forest. Under this study, 283 camera traps were placed throughout Dibang Valley, half in Dibang WLS and half in the community forest. Data obtained by these camera traps yielded photographs of 12 individual tigers, eight of which were found in community-managed lands outside Dibang WLS. They had also pointed out that apart from tigers, Dibang Valley supported outstandingly rich biological diversity. “The most notable are the six different colour variations of the Asian golden cat (Schedule I) which are found throughout the district. Dibang Valley hosts the highest colour variation of any wild cat species in the world, making it a globally significant area both for conservation, and to study ecological adaptability and evolution,” they wrote. Several other conservationists drew FAC’s attention to various peer-reviewed papers, and research work that underlines that diverting these forests could spell disaster.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

26 scientists from 16 scientific institutions also flagged that a Wildlife Institute of India report on the biodiversity of Dibang Valley (based on which the Etalin HEP would be assessed) has several “scientific biases” and doesn’t reflect a true picture of the biodiversity of Dibang Valley and ignores the fact that the region supports a distinct tiger population.

The minutes of FAC’s latest meeting held on May 11 states that the Wildlife Institute of India and National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) have suggested that FAC take cognisance of certain safeguards for better conservation of wildlife in the area while considering the approval for the project. I find it shocking that both these institutions with their sole focus on conserving biodiversity managed to ignore the findings of several scientific institutions and research works on the importance of Dibang Valley. HT reported on Friday that the power ministry and impact assessment division of the environment ministry have both approved the project which is now only awaiting approval from the FAC. A four-member committee has been formed by the FAC to address all apprehensions and representations by various environmental groups on the project’s impact on wildlife and biodiversity. It has been directed to submit a report in this regard within three weeks for the FAC to decide on the forest clearance for the project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

There are larger concerns about the economic viability of the project which need to be addressed before FAC takes a call. FAC on April 23 last year sought comments from the power ministry on the Etalin HEP given the following: the project is delayed by six years and the country’s energy plan may have changed during the period; a large number of hydro-electric projects are pending due to environmental and forest clearance concerns, and the tariff structure of the project was already high when proposed in 2014. Power ministry’s responses were not shared. The May 11 minutes only state that the Power Ministry has approved the project.

The developers of the Etalin HEP are also likely to change. PSU, Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam Limited is in the process of signing a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Arunachal Pradesh government to take over five hydropower projects in the Dibang basin including the Etalin project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SJVN Ltd will sign a memorandum of understanding with the Arunachal Pradesh government for the transfer of these projects. “But we have referred back certain points to the Arunachal Pradesh government. Paying an upfront premium is not economically viable for hydropower; the joint venture model is also not sustainable; the commercial viability of the project needs to be studied and we prefer a ‘build-operate-manage’ model rather than a ‘build-operate and transfer’. Once these points are resolved, we can take over these projects,” said NL Sharma, CMD, SJVN Ltd during an interview. He also told me for some hydro projects the tariff is too high like ₹7-8 per unit making them unviable. Once the MoU is signed, Jindal Power Limited, the present developer, may quit the project.

There is hardly any information on the economic viability of the Etalin Hydroelectric Project. FAC’s nod to the project could have serious impacts on the indigenous Idu Mishmi community in the region who have a unique and deep relationship with nature and wilderness, as documented by several researchers in the past. FAC’s committee may need to meet the Idu Mishmi community members to document their views on the loss of forests here. FAC has made no reference to the community so far. The process of appraising this project appears half-hearted so far.

From the climate crisis to air pollution, from questions of the development-environment tradeoffs to India’s voice in international negotiations on the environment, HT’s Jayashree Nandi brings her deep domain knowledge in a weekly column

The views expressed are personal