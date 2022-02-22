Climate and Us | India's mantra of L.I.F.E should drive collective action

India has often referred to its low per capita emissions and resource-efficient lifestyles during global climate negotiations.

More recently, Prime Minister Narendra Modi introduced a concept titled L.I.F.E (Lifestyle for Environment) at the Glasgow climate conference (COP26).

He reiterated the idea at the World Economic Forum (WEF) at its Davos Agenda summit in January and once again referred to it at the World Sustainable Development Summit on February 16 where he said that India has initiated the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) which aims to build strong infrastructure in areas prone to frequent natural disasters. On the sidelines of CoP26, India also launched an initiative called “Infrastructure for Resilient Island States” for vulnerable island nations.

“To these two initiatives, we now add L.I.F.E – Lifestyle For Environment. LIFE is about making lifestyle choices to improve our planet. L.I.F.E will be a coalition of like-minded people across the world who will promote sustainable lifestyles. I call them 3Ps — Pro-Planet People. This global movement of Pro Planet People (3-Ps) is the Coalition for L.I.F.E. These three global coalitions will form the trinity of our environmental efforts for improving the global commons,” he said.

The concept is currently being fleshed out by the environment ministry. Environment minister, Bhupender Yadav held a meeting last week with several environmental experts and institutions on how the concept can be explained and what lifestyle choices would guide it.

Such a concept needs careful documentation of per capita emissions and consumption patterns in India as it runs the risk of being brushed aside as a flimsy argument considering our high cumulative emissions. The developed countries definitely need to be shown the mirror on the vast disparities in consumption patterns historically and infrastructure available to people in terms of basic needs like housing, cooling and heating requirements etc.

But in India too there are wide disparities in consumption patterns with a very large section deprived of these basics — water, nutrition, energy for cooling and heating and hence extremely vulnerable to impacts of the climate crisis like heat extremes, floods and crop failure. On the other extreme are India’s rich whose lifestyles may be comparable or more resource-intensive than those in developed countries.

According to a briefing paper by Oxfam India, when 84% of households in the country suffered a decline in their income in a year impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic last year, the number of Indian billionaires grew from 102 to 142, ahead of the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda.

The briefing indicates that the collective wealth of India’s 100 richest people hit a record high of ₹57.3 lakh crore ($775 billion) in 2021. 1% wealth tax on 98 of the richest billionaire families in India can finance Ayushman Bharat, the national public health insurance fund of the Government of India for more than seven years, the analysis said.

One could argue that the rich could continue to have low carbon lifestyles but it's important to acknowledge that the extremely low per capita emissions of 84% of the households referred to in the analysis is not by choice. It’s a result of poverty and loss of livelihoods.

The concept of L.I.F.E should call for better lifestyles for those at the bottom of Oxfam’s analysis too, only then can the issue of climate justice be better argued. A lifestyle that is for the environment but covers people’s basic needs.

That would mean resource-intensive lifestyles of the West are moderated while those in abject poverty in Asia, Africa and other parts of the developing world find basic comfort and dignity.

In the coming days, PM’s conception of L.I.F.E will be shaped according to senior officials in the environment ministry. It will be one of the planks of India’s stance in the global climate negotiations to argue for more climate mitigation action by the developed world in this decade.

According to data provided by the Climate Watch by World Resources Institute, India emits 7.1% of global emissions and has per capita emissions of about 2.47 Tco2e (tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent), as compared to the global average of 6.45 tco2/per capita. In comparison to top emitters, India’s per capita emissions are seven times lower than that of the United States, 3.4 times lower compared to China’s and three times lower compared to the European Union.

The impact of individual action is not as effective as collective action, so the concept of L.I.F.E will have to be supported by various schemes and policies that make collective action possible for lowering carbon emissions significantly. Individual lifestyles can be environment-friendly even when collectively a country or community has wasteful and environment-degrading policies.

