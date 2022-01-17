Climate and Us | Know the extent of natural forests to secure them

Last week, the environment ministry released the India State of Forest Report 2021 and the India Meteorological Department on its 147th Foundation Day on Friday released a Climate Hazards and Vulnerability Atlas. Data released by these two reports give a picture of the looming ecological concerns.

The State of Forest Report by the Forest Survey of India (FSI) states that there is an increase of 2,261 sq km (0.28%) of total forest and tree cover in the country compared to 2019. The data, however, masks certain very worrying findings. The report says there has been a loss of 1,582 sq km in moderately dense forests (all lands with tree canopy density of 40% or more but less than 70%). There has been a gain of 2,621 sq km in open forests (all lands with tree canopy density of more than 10% but less than 40%); a gain of 242 sq km in scrub forests (forest land of canopy density of less than 10%) and around 501 sq km gain in very dense forests (tree canopy density above 70%). This suggests that the area under artificial plantations is going up, while the area under natural old-growth forests is reducing, experts said. There is an overall decrease in forest cover of 22.62 sq km (0.04%) across 52 tiger reserves in the past decade. Out of the 52, 20 have shown a marginal increase, while 32 have registered a decline in their area. The maximum losses in forest cover of tiger reserves were recorded in Kawal (118.97 sq km); Bhadra (53.09 sq km) and Sunderbans (49.95 sq km). Lion habitat has also decreased by 33.43 sq km (2.52%). Almost all Northeastern states reported a loss in forest cover — Arunachal Pradesh lost 257 sq km compared to 2019; Manipur 249 sq km; Nagaland 235 sq km; Mizoram 186 sq km; and Meghalaya 73 sq km. The loss in forest cover and deterioration in forest canopy may be attributed to shifting cultivation, felling of trees, natural calamities, anthropogenic pressure, and development activities, the report said. And the most concerning part of the report is the way FSI defines “forests” which leads to India counting large patches of non-forest land also to be forests. It defines forests to be all lands of more than one hectare in area with tree canopy density of more than 10%, including trees, orchards, bamboo, palms and so on, occurring over government and private lands. Thus, the FSI doesn’t distinguish between old-growth natural forests and plantations or orchards. There are several instances where FSI has counted tree lots in densely populated areas to be forests or completely failed to capture largescale deforestation in some places. This thread by naturalist, MD Madhusudan captures these concerns.

LONG THREAD: Since 1987, India has assessed its forest cover every two years in its India State of Forest Reports (ISFR), produced by the Forest Survey of India (FSI). The 17th ISFR was released three days ago.



Here I take a closer look at the entire stack of ISFR reports… pic.twitter.com/kMoqFm0me7 — M D Madhusudan (@mdmadhusudan) January 16, 2022

The issue of loss of forests is linked to the policy of creating artificial plantations against any project involving diversion of forest land. From 2009, the environment ministry in compliance with a Supreme Court order started imposing a net present value in lieu of diversion of forest land for various development projects. The collected amount goes to the Compensatory Afforestation Fund (used for plantations).

HT reported on January 11 that it will cost 1.5 times more to divert forest land for other purposes, according to a revised formula to calculate the one-time payment of net present value by the environment ministry. The ministry informed all states and Union Territories about the new formula in a letter on January 6. For example, diversion of very dense forests in the so-called Eco-class 1 will now cost ₹15.95 per ha compared to ₹10.43 lakh earlier. Similarly, diversion of the open category of forests will now cost ₹11.16 lakh per ha compared to ₹7.44 lakh earlier. But there needs to be more debate on whether compensatory afforestation efforts compensate for forest loss? Do plantations provide the same ecological services to forest dwellers as forests do and if not how can forest diversions be reduced? There are examples in different parts of the country, of compensatory afforestation being conducted in forest land by first felling old-growth trees and then planting saplings; there are also examples of monoculture plantations been conducted against diversion of natural forests which has impacted local communities who were dependent on forests for food and fodder. India has made a commitment — as part of its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change, to create an additional carbon sink of 2.5 to 3 billion tonnes of CO2 equivalent through additional forest and tree cover by 2030. It’s important that the government has a realistic understanding of the status of its natural forests and not pursue the NDC goal alone which can be met on paper even by aggressive plantation efforts. IMD, during its 147th Foundation Day, released a Climate Hazards and Vulnerability Atlas which identifies district-wise climate hotspots in India. The map on extremely heavy rainfall for example points that the Western Ghats region on the west coast is the most vulnerable to very heavy and extremely heavy rain (over 115.6 mm rain per day); storm surge is the highest (11 to 13.7 m) along the Sunderbans, parts of the east coast and Tamil Nadu. IMD’s climate atlas can be used to extreme weather events across the country and to protect the most ecologically sensitive areas in the country. Forest areas in India need similar district-wise mapping based on a realistic definition of what is to be counted as forests. Such mapping can be also shared with local people for better management of these areas while a separate section can identify plantations which can also play an important role in identifying India’s carbon sinks. From the climate crisis to air pollution, from questions of the development-environment tradeoffs to India’s voice in international negotiations on the environment, HT’s Jayashree Nandi brings her deep domain knowledge in a weekly column The views expressed are personal

