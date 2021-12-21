Climate and Us | The biological diversity amendment bill-Ayush-climate debate

Congress leader and chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on science, technology, environment, forests and climate change, Jairam Ramesh has also written to Speaker, OM Birla, protesting against the government’s move to refer the bill to a select committee and not the standing committee on the subject.

While the impact of easing provisions for Ayush practitioners can be debated, there are other concerns which have legal experts worried. The bill has been introduced without seeking public comments as required under the pre-legislative consultative policy. “The bill has been only introduced. The environment ministry will also publish the bill for public comments and a month’s time will be given to respond,” a senior official of the ministry of environment, forest and climate change has said.

So, what does the biological diversity amendment bill 2021 propose? It proposes to exempt Ayush practitioners from intimating biodiversity boards before accessing biological resources or traditional knowledge; facilitates fast-tracking of research; simplifies the patent application process; decriminalises several offences related to access of biodiversity; brings more foreign investments in biological resources, research, patent and commercial utilisation; “without compromising the national interest”, the bill states.

Most Indian homes have several Ayush products such as herbal cosmetic formulations or "natural supplements" for various conditions such as diabetes, blood pressure, obesity and so on, from leading Ayush companies.

Ayush companies have been seeking the relaxation of the benefit-sharing (with indigenous and local communities who are custodians of biological resources) provisions. A case in point is the one relating to Divya Pharmacy founded by Swami Ramdev and Acharya Balkrishna in Uttarakhand. The Uttarakhand Biodiversity Board (UBB) sent a notice to Divya Pharmacy in 2016 stating that the company was in violation of the Biodiversity Act for using biological resources from the state for its ayurvedic formulations, without intimating the board, and that it was liable to pay an access and benefit-sharing fee. Challenging the board’s notice, the company filed a writ petition before the Uttarakhand High Court in December 2016 challenging the powers of the biodiversity board to determine benefit-sharing by Indian companies. The court in 2018 upheld the powers of the biodiversity board in its judgement.

The exports of pharmaceuticals have the largest share in the country’s total exports of Ayush products. As neutraceuticals and plant derivatives are high-growth segments of the industry, trade in those products will rise significantly in the coming years in addition to a surge in domestic consumption, the report has projected. There are over 3,000 hospitals, 500 colleges and several wellness parks in India specialising in Ayush practices according to an editorial published in Invest India last year.

Plant derivatives recorded 21% growth in the period 2014-2020 followed by nutraceuticals (20.5%), pharmaceuticals (15.8%), plant extracts (14.7%), and herbal plants (14.3%). Despite a slump in economic activity in 2020 due to the pandemic the industry is projected to reach $20.6 billion in 2021 and $23.3 billion in 2022, the report said.

The Ayush (Ayurveda, Yoga, Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopathy) industry is big. It has a current turnover of $18.1 billion. The market size of the Indian Ayush industry as a whole has grown by 17% during 2014-2020. During the same period, different product segments have grown at a much higher rate than the overall industry according to a report titled Ayush Sector in India: Prospects and Challenges published by the ministry of Ayush earlier this year.

They also sought to simplify the patent application process, widen the scope of access and benefit-sharing with local communities. In most cases, this makes for a certain percentage of the sale price.

According to the bill, concerns were raised by the Ayush medicine, seeds and research industries urging the government to simplify, streamline, and reduce the compliance burden with the Biodiversity Act 2002 to provide for a conducive environment for collaborative research and investments.

The bill should be debated extensively, involving forest and indigenous communities before being passed.