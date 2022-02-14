Climate and Us | Climate science is telling us that the tipping point is near

From the climate crisis to air pollution, from questions of the development-environment tradeoffs to India’s voice in international negotiations on the environment, HT’s Jayashree Nandi brings her deep domain knowledge in a weekly column

In an interview with HT , Chopra said the way MoRTH had carried out the road project led to forest loss, muck dumping in rivers and streams making them extremely vulnerable to severe floods and slope instability in the Himalayas due to hill cutting. He added that the Char Dham project had in fact made Uttarakhand more vulnerable to climate disasters. It's important to note that while the climate crisis is unleashing severe events, lack of political will and corruption are exacerbating risks.

In his latest letter to the Supreme Court, Chopra stated that the HPC’s directions and recommendations have been ignored by MoRTH in the past as well. “This experience does not inspire confidence that the response of MoRTH will be much different even in relation to the two Non-Defence roads. The Hon’ble Court has also permitted the respondents to seek legal relief for the widening of the Non-Defence highways. In the circumstances, I do not see any purpose in continuing to head the HPC or indeed, even to be a part of it,” the letter stated.

The chairman of a panel set up by the Supreme court to oversee the widening of roads under the Char Dham Pariyojana has written to the top court saying he wanted to resign as the road ministry was ignoring the committee’s recommendations. In his letter dated January 27, the chairman of the high powered committee (HPC) for the Char Dham Pariyojana, Ravi Chopra, has said the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) had ignored the panel’s recommendations regarding the road width.

Otto, a pioneer in climate impact attribution science also tweeted “Disasters are human-made, whether or not climate change is playing a role in the hazard. We need to put vulnerability and equity at the centre of proactive and engaging disaster laws and policies.”

A development in Uttarakhand has captured one more aspect of the climate crisis. That it is easy to blame climate crisis and extreme weather events for the loss of life and infrastructure but a lot of the blame should also go to governments failing to deliver on resilient, careful planning of infrastructure like roads. Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute, Imperial College, London; Emmanuel Raju, Copenhagen Centre for Disaster Research; Department of Public Health, University of Copenhagen; Emily Boyd, Lund University Centre for Sustainable Studies, Lund University wrote in the comment section of journal, Nature, that “Disasters occur when hazards meet vulnerability. We must acknowledge the human-made components of both vulnerability and hazard and emphasize human agency in order to proactively reduce disaster impacts.”

Will the IPCC WG II report help vulnerable countries and communities seek justice? Or will the global community rise up in a spirit of cooperation to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees C? Appears unlikely for now. It possibly depends on what market trends indicate about the future of renewable energy and the cost of pathways to achieve net-zero emissions.

The developed world tried to prevent any reference to historical emissions and responsibility and tried to impose uniform mitigation action by both developed and developing nations. They also side-lined any reference to developing a system of compensation for countries facing devastating losses to humans and ecosystems due to the climate crisis. Equity was far from focus during negotiations.

With such a dire warning from IPCC, many experts had expected that the Glasgow Climate Change conference (COP26) in November would respond adequately to the crisis. But what transpired at Glasgow was bickering over climate finance; compensation for loss and damage and the language of fossil fuels in the Glasgow text.

Glacial retreat in the Hindu Kush Himalayas; compounding effects of sea-level rise and intense tropical cyclones leading to flooding; an erratic monsoon; and intense heat stress are likely to impact India in recent years, the findings of the WG I report suggested.

The world may have lost the opportunity to keep global warming under 1.5 degrees C over pre-industrial levels, the WG I report titled Climate Change 2021: The Physical Science Basis released last August had warned. The report drafted by 234 scientists from 66 countries said that global warming of 1.5 degrees C relative to 1850-1900 levels would be definitely exceeded under intermediate, high and very high emission scenarios and will be “more likely than not to be exceeded” even when countries agree to switch to net-zero emissions by 2050. This would mean unliveable conditions over several parts of the world due to heat extremes and the increase in the frequency of extreme weather events like floods, forest fires, and droughts.

Though the IPCC has come forward to articulate and forewarn the collapse in climate and ecosystems are likely to see in the near term, possibly this decade, the political response has been lukewarm so far.

The report will highlight how adaptation can contribute to climate solutions, and it will also explore the potential of adaptation to meet various Sustainable Development Goals. It will emphasise connections between the natural world (ecosystems and biodiversity) and human communities (health, food, water, economy, infrastructure, and societal structures).

The IPCC in a background note has said the report will document impacts and risks at different warming levels. The sixth assessment report will include new information on different types of risks under various warming levels, such as cascading, compounding, and transboundary risks; links between adaptation, solutions, and SDGs.

The protection services of coral reefs and small-scale fisheries will be lost when coral reef ecosystems tip over. Other ecosystems are also starting to show signs of impact. Mostly during the hot periods of the year, in the tropical rainforest, especially in the Amazon, on the African side and the Boreal forests in Eurasia are being impacted by wildfires; heat extremes, drought and they are gradually losing the capacity to bind CO2. Most of these impacts will be irreversible in 1.5-degree warming overshoot.

Hans-Otto Pörtner, co-chair IPCC WG II during a briefing last week about the forthcoming report said several ecosystems are likely to reach tipping points in a 1.5 degrees Celsius (C) warming scenario. Coral reefs at many locations are already beyond their tipping points. The projections are we're going to lose 70% to 90% of the surface they cover with global warming of 1.5 degrees C that goes up to 99% with global warming of 2 degrees C, Portner said.

If the latest science on climate crisis doesn’t scare us and push us to act, nothing will. Even before the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC)’s Working Group (WG) II report releases on February 28, scientists have set the tone. The report is going to unravel climate impacts that are horrifying and sad because it's now almost certain that humans have pushed natural ecosystems to the edge.

A development in Uttarakhand has captured one more aspect of the climate crisis. That it is easy to blame climate crisis and extreme weather events for the loss of life and infrastructure but a lot of the blame should also go to governments failing to deliver on resilient, careful planning of infrastructure like roads. Friederike Otto of the Grantham Institute, Imperial College, London; Emmanuel Raju, Copenhagen Centre for Disaster Research; Department of Public Health, University of Copenhagen; Emily Boyd, Lund University Centre for Sustainable Studies, Lund University wrote in the comment section of journal, Nature, that “Disasters occur when hazards meet vulnerability. We must acknowledge the human-made components of both vulnerability and hazard and emphasize human agency in order to proactively reduce disaster impacts.”

Otto, a pioneer in climate impact attribution science also tweeted “Disasters are human-made, whether or not climate change is playing a role in the hazard. We need to put vulnerability and equity at the centre of proactive and engaging disaster laws and policies.”

The chairman of a panel set up by the Supreme court to oversee the widening of roads under the Char Dham Pariyojana has written to the top court saying he wanted to resign as the road ministry was ignoring the committee’s recommendations. In his letter dated January 27, the chairman of the high powered committee (HPC) for the Char Dham Pariyojana, Ravi Chopra, has said the Union ministry of road transport and highways (MoRTH) had ignored the panel’s recommendations regarding the road width.

In his latest letter to the Supreme Court, Chopra stated that the HPC’s directions and recommendations have been ignored by MoRTH in the past as well. “This experience does not inspire confidence that the response of MoRTH will be much different even in relation to the two Non-Defence roads. The Hon’ble Court has also permitted the respondents to seek legal relief for the widening of the Non-Defence highways. In the circumstances, I do not see any purpose in continuing to head the HPC or indeed, even to be a part of it,” the letter stated.

"I have long been aware that development in the Himalayas must be respectful of the sacred status that these mountains have in our country. Sustainable development demands approaches that are both geologically and ecologically sound. Such development also enhances disaster resilience and 2 hence national security, especially when climate challenges to slope stability are becoming far more unpredictable. As a member of the HPC, however, I saw at close quarters the desecration of the once impregnable Himalayas," Chopra added in the letter. In an interview with HT, Chopra said the way MoRTH had carried out the road project led to forest loss, muck dumping in rivers and streams making them extremely vulnerable to severe floods and slope instability in the Himalayas due to hill cutting. He added that the Char Dham project had in fact made Uttarakhand more vulnerable to climate disasters. It's important to note that while the climate crisis is unleashing severe events, lack of political will and corruption are exacerbating risks.

