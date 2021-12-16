Climate and Us | Why the Centre must consult with states on the climate crisis

The Lok Sabha discussed the climate crisis and the Glasgow outcome for hours last week. Many Members of Parliament (MPs) raised questions about how India will deliver on its commitments made at the Glasgow Climate Change Conference (COP26) and what it will mean for India’s economy. Others captured how states are already being battered by the climate crisis.

There were also questions on why states were not consulted in advance on what India planned to commit to at Glasgow.

The ongoing debate in the Lok Sabha captures the conflicts that India is facing while trying to protect its people and livelihoods.

Meghalaya MP, Agatha Sangma of the National People’s Party, for example, raised the issue of palm oil cultivation in the Northeast. In August, the Centre launched the National Mission on Edible Oils — Oil Palm (NMEO-OP), allocating ₹11,040 crore for it. The programme seeks to promote plantations in the northeastern regions, along with the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted about the programme, calling it a “game-changer” in its vision to help oil palm farmers and create an aatmanirbhar Bharat.

But what does such a scheme mean for a Himalayan state with over 76% of forest cover? Sangma highlighted that Meghalaya’s forests act as a carbon sink for the country. Apart from a blow to the distinct ecology of this region, palm oil plantations could go against the idea of building states as natural capital for the country. Sangma called for detailed consultations with Northeastern states before proceeding on the palm oil plan. There is no dearth of evidence on how palm oil plantations have devastated rainforests and wildlife in Southeast Asian countries.

Similarly, on day one of the debate on December 8, several MPs raised concerns about the vulnerability of India’s coastal communities and the unequal burden they face due to rising sea levels and warming oceans.

The Trinamool Congress’s Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, for instance, flagged the plight of the Sundarbans, which is already being severely impacted by rising seas.

In an unrelated development outside the Lok Sabha debates, the Supreme Court (SC)’s verdict on Tuesday on the Char Dham road should also be seen through the climate crisis lens. The SC permitted the Centre to construct all-weather roads with 10-metre width as part of its Char Dham project in Uttarakhand, underlining that “the recent past has thrown up serious challenges to national security”, and that wide strategic feeder roads at Indo-China border areas were required for the infrastructural needs of the armed forces.

From a climate point of view, however, such infrastructure development in fragile Himalayan mountains could throw up serious challenges for local communities. In an interview, a geologist told me that slope instability triggered by road construction could lead to deadly disasters in future. The defence infrastructure will have to keep in mind these concerns for the safety of locals and India’s security personnel. It should also factor in the large annual tourist and pilgrim footprint over Uttarakhand.

The Union environment minister, Bhupender Yadav, is expected to respond to concerns raised by MPs today in Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha debate is significant because it underlines that under the federal structure, it’s important to recognise the vulnerabilities and strengths of states in India. Centralised, one-size-fits-all policies may not address the challenges that the climate crisis is posing.

The government should consider nationwide consultations on the climate crisis and adaptation strategies. India’s stance in United Nations climate negotiations apart, it is critical that the government starts documenting how states are getting impacted — the effects on agriculture; the coastline; forests and the mountains. This year’s debate should set the tone for such consultations with regional representation.