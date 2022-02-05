Covid has hit special needs children hard

But one thing is for sure, says Srinivas, “In our sector, we’re already looking at the pandemic as a permanent given, another challenge to inclusion, and fighting it in every which way we can.”

Quality educators would have helped as would have functional modules for parents to learn from and teach their children. However, all of them agreed that there was much more understanding now about autism and other challenges, which is a positive step. There have been constant interactions between parents on webinars and greater involvement with the community of parents with special needs children. It helped parents who were overwhelmed by the increase in workload at home, having to deal with personal loss in their lives and also, in some cases, confronting financial losses. What is lacking is the infrastructure which could have helped parents tide over this crisis. Shidore says that even going out for a snack becomes a problem as the child does not always follow Covid protocols and this leads to censure from those he or she comes into contact with.

The parents I spoke to all feel that visits from experts with Covid-19 protocols being observed could have helped take some of the pressure off them, but this has not happened, owing largely to the lack of enough experts and mobility. Small children are the ones who need the most investment in therapy and outdoor activities and Gupta says the time lost due to the pandemic created major setbacks for them as these are the years when many of them need the structure that helps them in later life.

Nidhi Gupta, the mother of a young autistic child, says that with therapy centres closed, the onus of being the main caregiver has fallen largely on the mother. “My patience really runs out at times with the pressure of caring for elderly relatives, my son, and managing the household.” Deepali De Mello, also the mother of a son on the higher end of the autism spectrum, feels that irrespective of the pandemic, the government should invest in more therapy centres as these are essential for the physical and emotional wellbeing of the children. Uttara Shidore, whose son Omkar is autistic, feels that the disruption in structure is what affects special needs children the most. The therapy centres also afford support structures for parents.

Madhusudan Srinivas, father of Abhimanyu who is on the autism spectrum, says the macro-picture during the pandemic for the community was negative. “In my personal space, March 2020, meant the sudden shocking closure of a way of life, without warning. But what made it difficult in our case is that despite the Delhi government’s concessions for special needs people, exempting them from wearing a mask if adequately socially distanced, the police weren’t sensitised at all. So we got fined repeatedly, all over the place, just for attempting to take Abhimanyu for a walk.”

The Union Budget was more generous this year than in previous ones in its allocation for education. But, it will take a long time to reverse the setbacks students suffered due to school closures and restrictions on mobility. One cohort which has been affected the most, but has not got enough attention, has been the community of children and young adults with special needs, in particular those on the autism spectrum. Online classes are not easy for them as they face challenges in understanding lessons through this medium. Even going out for a walk posed challenges as it is not easy to explain the concept of masking and social distancing to children with special needs.

lalita.panicker@hindustantimes.com

The views expressed are personal