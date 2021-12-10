Covid-19: It’s time to make vaccines mandatory

Otherwise, we shall spend the rest of our time on this planet counting variants, because, make no mistake, Omicron won’t be the last one.

So, let the pharma companies and scientists figure out the efficacy of the Covid-19 vaccines against Omicron. That’s their job. But let’s do what we can do. Pass an executive order that makes it pretty much impossible for adults to go about their lives without the two jabs.

Yes, there is a decline in the protection that natural immunity provides. In other words, if you’ve already had Covid-19, you can get it again from Omicron. But if you have been infected, and you have had two vaccines, the hybrid immunity will protect you from getting inside an intensive care unit and needing oxygen. In fact, so far, Omicron patients have not shown any respiratory distress.

Two different South African experts I spoke to — Angelique Coetzee, who first spotted Omicron in an antigen test, and leading epidemiologist, Salim Karim — confirmed that every case the country has seen is mild. Yes, Omicron is more transmissible, but it is also much less virulent than Delta or any of the other variants that have come before it. And there is confirmation now that the vaccines continue to protect against severe disease, hospitalisation, and death. This is why, so far, there is not a single death as a consequence of the latest variant.

Thankfully, unlike in the Western world, there is no significant kooky anti-vaxxer movement in India. The gaps in the second dose then is a matter of some mystery. It is also completely unfair to health workers, frontline service providers, the elderly and the immunocompromised who should all be getting their third (booster) doses by now.

If punitive measures make policymakers uncomfortable, then the way ahead is to mainstream vaccines to such a degree that routine daily activity becomes impossible without one. So, make a vaccine passport compulsory for buses and metro lines or for getting an appointment at a government hospital. Incentivise tax rebates or offer discounts on vegetables and grains. Make a QR code necessary to get inside a cricket stadium.

The southern states have taken the lead in coming up with some form of vaccine passports for entry into crowded indoor spaces such as malls and cinema theatres. The Centre should announce a uniform federal policy requiring vaccines to be compulsory for travel, weddings, parties, clubs, cinemas, and any large gathering. Both public and private organisations should have the autonomy to make two shots a compulsory condition of employment. And I would go so far as to link vaccines with the right to contest elections.

More than 120 million Indians have skipped their second dose. Hundreds of thousands of unused vaccines are piling up in private hospitals approaching their expiry dates. Not just is this vaccine bulge unforgivable given the inequality globally, it is an insult to doctors, nurses, and every single one of us who lost someone we love to Covid-19 at a time when there weren’t enough shots to go around.

When complacency, hesitancy, or voodoo science begins to damage the country as a whole, individualism cannot be a defence.

But where the State can provide vaccines (and assuming there are no shortages), and citizens still don’t grab them with both hands, it is not just suicidal, but the willful destruction of the lives, livelihoods, and sanity of everyone else.

My friends in public health circles have always pushed back against this proposal. Coercion, they have argued, cannot be reconciled with free will in a liberal society.

And the biggest weapon in our armoury — the one we were critically short of during the surge of the second wave — is not being used effectively.

If we go down this path again, it will be a criminal betrayal of our children. They have already suffered as a consequence of one of the longest school lockdowns in the world. The damage to their social skills, mental well-being, and learning capacity will be insurmountable.

Besides, it’s not 2020.

It is time to make vaccines mandatory.

Normally, I would agree.

And honestly, what kind of life is that anyway?

Barkha Dutt is an award-winning journalist and author

The views expressed are personal