Despite Udaipur, the Congress leadership dilemma persists

New Delhi: After he spent the first two days in T-shirt and jeans at the Udaipur Chintan Shivir, a senior Congress strategist advised Rahul Gandhi that the latter should at least revert to kurta pyjama when he delivers the concluding remarks of the shivir.

“And you must also shave”, said the strategist.

To which, Gandhi retorted, “Are you guys trying to dictate my life?”

The party strategist didn’t lose hope, “This is about political optics.”

In 1998, the party had called the first Chintan Shivir to talk about joining the coalition bandwagon after various political combinations kept the Congress out of power from 1996. The shivir decided against alliances. Five years later, in its second shivir in 2003, it saw the coalition era is here to stay and overturned its earlier stand. The third one at Jaipur in 2013 was basically to elect Rahul Gandhi as the vice president.

This summer, the Congress returned to Rajasthan — in Udaipur — for another Chintan Shivir. But the backdrop was its gravest crisis, the rapidly shrinking political space and inability to sell its ideas to voters. Now, the Congress party intends to overhaul the way it has worked so far, sharpen its focus on youth and start preparing for the 2024 election from this year. But are these enough to halt Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s victory march?

Problems of unprecedented magnitude

When the going gets tough, the Congress party goes to a Chintan Shivir.

The party lost two consecutive national elections in 2014 and 2019. So badly, it didn’t qualify for the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha. The state elections were worse: defeat in 17 assembly polls in past eight years. Out of power and clueless, the Congress found itself in the internal rebellion of senior leaders and exodus of several promising young leaders.

The beleaguered principal Opposition party, which had ruled India for a total of 54 years, decided to bite the bullet. The Udaipur meeting vowed sweeping internal reforms including a never-before “youth quota”

in assembly and Lok Sabha polls from 2024. Also in the plan, a five years cap on organisational posts followed by a 3-year cooling off period, an exclusive Election Management department and an advisory body of a few CWC members to assist the Congress president.

With two years left for the next general elections, the party is keen also to fine-tune its outreach. It announced a Kanyakumari to Kashmir Bharat Jodo yatra and former Congress leader Rahul Gandhi told the leaders, “Our focus must be external. We have to look at the people and go to the people. We have to go to the people without thinking twice. The connection we had has been broken. We have to accept that and rebuild the connection with people.”

Party general secretary Ajay Maken described the “Udaipur resolve” as “our firm resolve” and just two days after the shivir, announced that the process of implementing the decisions has been initiated.

The electoral challenge

At the CWC meeting on March 13, after the poll debacle in Punjab, Goa, UP, Uttarakhand and Manipur, Rahul Gandhi pointed out that the party has to fix three issues — clarity on ideology for new entrants, technology upgrade and strengthening the organisation.

After the meeting, a leader told Gandhi that he has missed the fourth point— “you will take charge and implement the changes.”

The comments underline the necessity of implementing a new vision, but also smack of dependence on Rahul Gandhi even as he has not been able to garner votes and win several elections. Party’s spin doctors such as Praveen Chakravarty recently floated the theory that 2018 was the best year for the Congress as, under Rahul Gandhi’s captaincy, the party won several state elections that year. The theory didn’t include the fact that the very next year Gandhi had to resign after a terrible performance of the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections.

Many Congress leaders privately maintained that while the Congress needs to beef up its organisation, strengthen its social media presence and hit the streets more often to take on the BJP, the party’s main challenge is election engineering.

“We are in direct contest with the BJP is about 270 Lok Sabha seats. But now, in the north Indian arena, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has established itself as a viable alternative to the Congress. Congress, founded in 1885 and AAP, a political start-up, have an equal number of state governments,” said a senior leader.

The leadership dilemma

The late president and Congress veteran, Pranab Mukherjee, often said that the Congress party can only be led by a leader who can bring votes. Sonia Gandhi became the longest-serving president as she brought the party to power for two consecutive terms and imbibed stability in the organisation.

But the Congress’ biggest problem is that Rahul Gandhi has not been able to emerge as a genuine vote catcher for the Congress. His sister Priyanka too, has failed in resurrecting the party in the crucial state of UP. The Gandhi family have remained the biggest strength of the Congress party, but on the electoral battlefields of the 21st century, it resonates little appeal against Modi. The BJP too, would be very happy to make it a Modi versus Gandhi family fight.

On the other hand, however, no leader contestant stands a chance to win an organisational election against Rahul or Priyanka Gandhi. In the upcoming party polls, it is certain that Rahul Gandhi will again become the party president if he wishes to contest. In his Udaipur speech, Gandhi has told the leaders, “Don’t be afraid. I am there with you.” Nearly all party leaders also want Rahul to lead.

The Congress is at a crossroads. And for all its reforms, it will be the right projection of the key faces that can help the Congress to turn around.