Dilip Kumar’s tryst with life, death and the camera

Shakil Warsi is the author of Mughal-e-Azam: An Epic of Eternal Love and is presently working on a book on the cinema of Dilip Kumar

Dilip Kumar inspired generations after generations of aspiring actors and film buffs. Now that he has left us, there’s something we can give back. The legendary Dilip Kumar was a true Bharat Ratna. Let us honour him officially with the recognition, even if posthumously. Dilip Kumar would be pleased.

Apart from cinema, Dilip Kumar also conducted himself as a responsible Indian citizen. He organized many processions to raise funds for flood victims. During the India-China War in 1962, he not only helped in raising funds but also reached the border to entertain our soldiers along with Mohammed Rafi. During the India-Pakistan war in 1965, along with Dev Anand and Raj Kapoor, he raised funds for war widows. Apart from running an NGO for the blind, Dilip Kumar was an active supporter of film industry workers and junior artists.

After many retakes, Raj Kapoor screamed from behind the camera, “Chintu, mujhe yahan Yusuf Chahiye, Yusuf...I want Yusuf (Dilip Kumar) here, Yusuf.” Rishi Kapoor, who was called Chintu, understood what his father wanted and the shot was finally okayed. What a creative tribute from one legend to another, and a salute to Dilip Kumar’s acumen as an actor that earned him the tittles of thespian, tragedy king, Abhinnay Samrat (the emperor of acting) and Shahnshah e Jazbaat (the emperor of emotion).

Dilip Kumar evolved himself into a brand of acting school of sorts and this is something even his contemporaries acknowledged without hesitation. While shooting for Premrog, Rishi Kapoor was unable to give a particular expression that his father-director Raj Kapoor wanted from him.

Method acting is a technique in which an actor emotionally inhabits the role he plays on screen. Few people might know that years before the debut of Hollywood’s pioneering method actor Marlon Brando, Dilip Kumar had treaded on the path of method acting in Mela and Shaheed in 1948. In Devdas, he would spend his nights on the studio bench after pack-up to look as tired and worn out as a dejected lover on the next day while shooting.

These were the questions which triggered me to watch his films again and again, and begin writing a book decoding his craft. In my understanding, the magic of his enigmatic personality lies in his chosen path of a renegade actor who deviated from the theatrical stiffness of his predecessors to realistic method acting.

Despite a limited body of work, what was it about Dilip Kumar that made him earn so much reverence? Why do we call him a thespian? Why is he known as an institute of acting ? What made him reach the zenith of his craft leaving an indelible mark on the history of Indian Cinema?

In an industry where actors and stars work in thousands of films and still go into oblivion, Dilip Kumar’s trajectory was unique. He acted in just 62 films in his entire career spanning over 54 years, from Jwar Bhatta in 1944 till his last film, Qila, in 1998.

The eternal moments of death got frozen in real life on the morning of July 7, 2021 at Hinduja Hospital, Mumbai when Dilip Kumar’s flirtations with death ended after a long illness of many years. Only this time, he was unable to feel the consternation of death as he was suffering from Alzheimer’s.

The audience was left heartbroken in cinema halls seeing their hero die in such a painful manner.

“Mere pas itna samay nahin hai Bhai, I don’t have so much time,” Kumar insists, aware that he was suffering from tuberculosis and had only a couple of hours left to live. As he sits in that bullock cart, he moves towards death at every passing moment, and finally dies at the Paro’s doorstep, early in the morning.

But Devdas has to see his Paro, his sweetheart, before breathing his last.

As the ill-fated, doomed lover of Devdas, released in 1955, Kumar gets down at Pandua Station and pleaded with the bullock cart driver: “Maanik pur chaloge, will you go to Maanikpur?” The bullock cart driver refuses and tells him to go in the morning as the night was dark, the road was rough, and the village was quiet far.

“Hum ghar aai gyee, Munna, I am home Munna”, these final words uttered by Dilip Kumar in Ganga Jamuna, released in 1961, have been etched into the heart and soul of his fans, and remains one of the most iconic death scenes of Bollywood. Kumar’s fans were taken by surprise to see him as a playful village bumpkin who turns into the first angry young man of Indian cinema.

But even before Ganga Jamuna, Dilip Kumar had an association with death.

That was reel life.

The views expressed are personal