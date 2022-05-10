Distantly Close | In Udaipur, the Congress must show it is alive

“Young and promising leaders who have left the Congress did not do so because they saw no future for themselves in the party. They left because they felt the party had no future.”

This privately shared perception by a senior All India Congress Committee (AICC) functionary sums up the crisis that has come to cripple the party in the aftermath of its back-to-back defeats in two Lok Sabha elections starting 2014.

The political context of Udaipur’s meet

The leadership vacuum since Rahul Gandhi’s resignation as Congress president after the 2019 parliamentary debacle has aggravated the organisational atrophy, proof of which was the party’s wash-out in the recently held elections to five state assemblies, especially Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s spectacular rise in Punjab is a signal that the electorate has a substitute now for the Congress that looks older but has ceased to be grand. A test of that would be the upcoming elections in the two other bipolar states, Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh, where the AAP is attempting serious incursions. The question is whether Arvind Kejriwal’s fledgling party will eat up the Congress’s space in these states the way the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) could to overtake the absentee party in Odisha?

The three-day chitan shivir of the Congress in Rajasthan’s Udaipur will happen against this backdrop and a rising chorus within for a major overhaul of the party structure. In that limited sense, the cart seems to have been placed before the horse, given that the brainstorming event will precede the organisational polls scheduled in September this year.

The exercise will be helpful only if a decision is taken on holding elections, in addition to that of the president, to the Congress Working Committee and the Central Election Committee besides the revival of the Central Parliamentary Board. But these are manageable nuts and bolts. There are no quick-fix solutions for a slew of other issues the party faces.

Intra-party elections are advisable as they help political parties energise cadres, induct young blood, adopt new ideas and invigorate connect with their vote base. The Congress needs all of that. But winning elections to legislative bodies are the tripos it has to clear to stay relevant. A string of electoral defeats have compromised badly the party’s pivot-position in the anti-BJP space in our increasingly crowded multi-party democracy.

The electoral battle ahead

Leaving aside Gujarat for argument sake, the Congress’s existential crisis will be dauntingly real if it loses Himachal the way it lost Kerala and Uttarakhand, where the Left Front and the BJP defied electoral history to retain power. In that eventuality, the lingering doubts about its uncertain future will find a ringing confirmation.

More than anything else, the Congress today needs the life-line of an electoral win. The count of defeats it has suffered after Narendra Modi’s 2014 rise is astoundingly revelatory. Of the 49 assembly contests, it won just ten, including the 2017-18 victories in Punjab, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Karnataka. Of these, it lost power midway through in MP and Karnataka with Punjab recently going the AAP’s way.

Regardless of who leads the Congress after the September elections, the party will have to hit the ground running for the Himachal- Gujarat polls due in November-December this year.

The Udaipur meet should come in handy to plan a strategy with or without reference to poll strategist, Prashant Kishor’s exhaustive blueprint for a “personality transplant” the comatose Congress must undergo. The Empowered Action Group (EAG) on which Kishor declined to sit, has studied his proposals and could take them forward.

So what could or should be the salient points for chitan (reflection) at the Udaipur shivir (session)? It’s a no-brainer that the party needs a full-time, 24x7 leadership. Any degree of absenteeism on the ground and in the public discourse can be fatal in the face of adversaries/peers who eat, live and breathe politics.

The Congress’s challenger on that front isn’t just that humongous campaign machine, the BJP, but also a collection of regional formations led by formidable leaders: Mamata Banerjee, MK Stalin, Chandrashekar Rao, Jaganmohan Reddy, Naveen Patnaik, Nitish Kumar, Arvind Kejriwal, Uddhav Thackeray, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, Tejasvi Yadav and Mayawati. A few among them are the Congress’s allies, but one has to forever remember that there are no permanent friends or enemies in politics.

Address ideological and historical debates

In narrative terms, the Congress has a lot to learn from Stalin, its Tamil Nadu ally, who boldly claimed his biological and ideological ancestry to rebuff the BJP’s dynasty charge. He has kept up the offensive after a pithy riposte delivered through a video a few weeks ago.

On completing his first year in office as chief minister on May 7, he told the state assembly: “I’m not Kalaignar (as his father M Karunanidhi was called). I cannot speak like Kalaignar. I cannot write like him. But I’ve taken the pledge to work hard like him….”

The template set by Stalin must prompt the Congress to revisit its founding principles to be the big tent of ideas and ideologies it originally was with its balanced, yet emphatic temporal positions. While doing that, it has to assertively claim rather than be diffident about the legacy of its towering leaders who the BJP seeks to selectively glorify and demonise to suit its account of history.

As the late Jaipal Reddy would often say: The Congress was the first coalition of ideas to rule India. It kept space for contesting visions of the country while hewing to an assimilatory centrist view. The BJP-inclined thinkers can call that soft Hindutva. In reality, it’s an amalgam of faiths where the Congress — like the country’s Constitution — did not subscribe to any one against the other.

In some ways, the Congress needs to go back to its basics the way the BJP did in 2008. The latter lost the elections a year later but held on to the Hindutva fundamentals till opportunity arose, post-2014 to enhance their acceptability with an assorted mix of religious, economic and cultural nationalism.

“We have a strong set of erudite party-men with deep understanding of issues, be it our Nehruvian past or the scripting of the new economic order by Dr Manmohan Singh. The BJP cannot match us in a serious debate,” argued a member of the Congress old guard. “We can start by asking our opponents fixated on Kashmir and China but loathe to give us credit for the Bangladesh war, to name one world leader like (Jawaharlal) Nehru and Indira (Gandhi) who didn’t make honest mistakes. People of their stature have to be holistically recalled.”

If that happens, it will be a leap of faith the Congress has shied from taking in recent years. So much so that the party didn’t even put up Nehru’s portraits in its central office in Gujarat during the 2017 elections.

Regardless of the talking text, the chitan shivir must delineate the Congress’s intellectual infantry to mount an alternative or counter narrative to its rivals’ partisan jibes. It needs to forcefully own up its ancestry, its icons of the freedom struggle. The party, called the “Indian National Congress” hasn’t been true to its name in failing to propagate its nationalistic credentials.

The leadership and messaging challenge

Besides stitching up a narrative befitting its original character, the Congress has to have a crop of young leaders to connect new voters with its history and the causes it espouses.

In states where it isn’t in power (and there are many to count) the party should set up “shadow governments” to showcase its governance acumen rather than wasting time in verbal slugfest on issues chosen by ruling dispensations, especially the communication-savvy BJP.

The objective should be to proactively set the agenda on important national questions and issues touching the people. In the post-truth age, a party desirous of being the alternative cannot let public opinion go wayward on matters requiring an informed discourse.

Till it makes reflection (chitan) and action its full time occupation, the Congress would remain a party with jaded ideas, tired looks and a bleak future. An image makeover restricted to a change of faces won’t help.

What’s needed is a paradigm transformation in the way it does politics. For twitter wars are a waste of time without an army of natively or formally educated barefoot workers.

The agenda is huge and not quickly achievable despite the best of efforts. For starters, the message from Udaipur must assure that the party is alive. As an MP from Punjab put it: “The least we’ve to do is to tell that Congress zinda hai.”

